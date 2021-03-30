Obstagoon, one of the new Pokemon in the Galar Region, can benefit immensely from the appropriate spread of IVs.

Due to its movepool, Obstagoon has the capability of being one of the strongest attackers in the game through boosting its stats. It most notably can use Bulk Up, but also gets access to Work Up, and if it has the Guts ability, its Attack stat will be increased by 50% if Obstagoon is under a status condition. Not only can it boost itself, but it can lower the opponent’s Defense with Obstruct.

After its Attack is boosted, Obstagoon can flatten opposing Pokemon with powerful moves like Close Combat, Knock Off and Double Edge. Obstagon with these IVs is going to be a great addition to any team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best IVs for Obstagoon in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image via Game Freak

Obstagoon is realistically only going to work well if it has a lot of IVs in Attack. While it’s true that Obstagoon can boost up, it doesn’t have too high of an Attack stat to begin with (base 90). At that amount, low IVs would really clip the power of this Pokemon. It won’t be able to do any damage by just attacking without a boost, which could be a problem.

A trainer also doesn’t want to be put in a position where they need to boost twice. In some matches, Obstagoon can only afford one boost before it needs to start attacking the enemy, or otherwise, it will take too much damage before it does anything.

Advertisement

Another stat Obstagoon really wants many IVs in is Speed. At 95 base Speed, there are a surprising amount of Pokemon with that exact same stat (Indeedee, Galarian Darmanitan, Tapu Lele, etc.). Obstagoon, therefore, doesn’t really want to lose out competing with these Pokemon speedwise.

Also, it’s important to note that Obstagoon is often effective because it can Bulk Up before the enemy attacks it. It could be up against a strong physical attacker, like Excadrill for instance, who can easily inflict significant damage on Obstagoon. If it can Bulk Up first, however, it can take not only Excadrill’s attacks, but those of any other physical attacker on the team.

Since resisting hits is such a priority, the other stat Obstagoon would want good IVs in is, naturally, Defense. The reason why is that, after a Bulk Up, Obstagoon can guard against damage from faster Pokemon as well as obliterate anything slower than it.

Even though it’s known for being a strong attacker, Obstagoon’s highest stat is actually its Defense (base 101). With good IVs in this stat, Obstagoon is going to become way sturdier. Against trainers with lots of fast Pokemon, like Melony’s Ice Gym or Champion Leon’s match, Obstagoon will be forced into a position where it needs to take hits since it can’t outspeed. This is where a little extra Defense comes in handy.