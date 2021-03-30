Top 5 Pokemon with the highest stats in Johto

The Johto region introduces a few Pokemon with the lowest stats throughout and some Pokemon with the highest stats of all time.

Legendary and pseudo-legendary Pokemon almost always hold the honors of having the highest stat totals out of all the Pokemon in the franchise. This is no exception in Generation II, with the top seven spots all dominated by legendaries and Tyranitar.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Pokemon with the highest stats in Johto

#5 - Raikou

Raikou (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Electric-type mythical dog Raikou beats out its peers Suicune and Entei to claim the last spot on this list by a hair.

All three legendary dogs hold the same base stat-pool of 580. However, while all three Pokemon are excellent, the one that stands out the most is Raikou.

With exceptional special bulk and crippling special attack, this Electric terror can easily shred a team while taking a few hits along the way. That's if the enemy team even gets to attack. Though with 115 base speed, Raikou is likely to outspeed a solid variety of potential enemies.

#4 - Tyranitar

Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The towering Tyranitar manages to beat out even legendary Pokemon, holding a sizable 600 stat points under its belt. With devastating attack, impenetrable bulk, and a difficult dual-typing to effectively damage, Tyranitar ends up being an immediate threat in battle every time it's released.

The only negative to using Tyranitar is its lack of good STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves. This is fixed in later generations, but for players of Gold and Silver they are stuck with using non-STAB moves most of the time.

#3 - Celebi

Celebi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Tyranitar may be an unstoppable force, Celebi is an immovable object. It shares Tyranitar's stat pool of 600 but has those 600 points evenly distributed across all six of its stats.

This makes Celebi able to do just about anything, but its talent really shines through when used as a durable stall Pokemon for annoying Pokemon like Snorlax or Raikou.

#2 - Ho-oh

Ho-oh (Image via Niantic)

The mythical rainbow bird of the Johto region has a grand total of 680 points spread between all of its six stats, tying it in second place for the most stats of any Pokemon in the entire franchise. These stats are put to good use as a bulky mixed attacker with a wide variety of good moves to choose from.

#1 - Lugia

Lugia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Ho-oh is good, Lugia is incredible. While not quite at its peak, lacking some of the moves and its best ability from later generations, Lugia is still a premier tank capable of dealing some major damage.

Its defenses are high enough to tank an absurd amount of damage. And its 680 stat total is so crazily high that Lugia still has 90 in its lowest stats, its offensive stats. This means that Lugia can take damage, dish it back out, and do all of that while typically going first with its excellent speed.