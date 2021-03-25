With the right stats and IVs, Venusaur can become an incredibly potent Pokemon with serious bulk behind it.

Venusaur and Blastoise work in very similar ways: they are both Special Attackers that are tough enough to take hits and powerful enough to deal out immense attacks at the same time.

Where Venusaur differs is with its Special Attack stat, which is at base 100. This allows Vensaur to typically do more damage than Blastoise in most situations. Considering the fact that it has a great defensive movepool, Venusaur also has more flexibility. Trainers have the freedom to choose whether they want to wall opponents or just annihilate them with raw damage. These IVs will complement Venusaur well.

The best IVs for Venusaur in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The most important stat for Venusaur is Special Defense, and therefore, that is the one that needs the most IVs. Whether using Venusaur with a defensive or offensive set, the Pokemon needs to guard against strong attacks thrown at it. Of course, if Venusaur is going to play more passively, it wants to max out its Special Defense so that it can slowly drain HP and heal itself up over time.

With the offensive set, Venusaur won’t be outspeeding anybody (unless it has Chlorophyll in Sun), so it needs to take enemy hits as well as possible, in order to return with its own powerful moves.

From that point, the other IVs a trainer would want depends entirely on how they want to use the Pokemon. While it’s typically a defensive Pokemon, Venusaur has never had more offensive capabilities than it does in Pokemon Sword and Shield. With its Gigantamax form, Venusaur can simply punish opponents with sheer power.

If Gigantamax Venusaur is going to be used frequently, then it’s naturally important to look for high IVs in Special Attack. With some extra power, Venusaur can drop some serious damage on teams. Max Ooze is a great move for Venusaur since it will raise Special Attack. This can combo into an incredibly powerful G-Max Vine Lash to really wear down the enemy.

Even without Gigantamax, Venusaur can still run a bulky attacker set with moves like Giga Drain, Sludge Bomb and Earth Power. It won’t be as powerful as, say, a Gengar, but it will punch holes in many teams.

For defensive Venusaur, it’s important to have good Defense IVs. While it’s Special Defense is excellent, Venusaur also has decent Defense with a base 83 stat. Even if it’s in front of a strong physical attacker like Tyranitar or Garchomp, it can Leech Seed and Synthesis to negate whatever damage it takes.

With a little Defense, Venusaur will outlive these Pokemon while they slowly get chipped away. This will also help Gigantamax Venusaur since it will then be immensely defensive against both types of attacks. Venusaur could even take Flare Blitzes from the likes of Arcanine or Cinderace and respond with a Max Quake.