The Kar98k has been a staple weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone since it was initially released. It dominated Modern Warfare weapons and is still a relevant pick in Warzone Season 2, even with all the Black Ops Cold War weapons.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, the Kar98k isn't technically a Sniper rifle. It's a Marksman rifle that acts like a sniper rifle with a lot more versatility. It won't hit as hard as a standard class sniper, but with some headshots mixed in, it's a great replacement. The Kar98k has some speed to bring to the table as well.

Speed and versatility have kept the Kar98k relevant in Warzone for many players, and it works well over different ranges. However, for the weapon to work at its full potential, players should use the best attachments to bring out its strengths.

The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

Speedy attachments with some extra damage range work best with his weap(Image via Activision)

As mentioned, players should prioritize the correct attachments on the Kar98k to compensate for its weaknesses and enhance any strength. In that case, speedy attachments with some extra damage range will be prevalent in the loadout.

Best Kar98k attachments in Warzone

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6"

: Singuard Custom 27.6" Optic : Sniper Scope

: Sniper Scope Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Laser: Tac Laser

Monolithic Suppressor

These types of suppressors are the standard for almost any loadout, and that includes the Kar98k. They increase the damage range of the weapon and give valuable sound suppression. They may not be as strong as Agency Suppressors, but they are still needed.

Singuard Custom 27.6"

At the cost of a bit of speed, this barrel will give the Kar98k extra damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. Along with the Monolithic Suppressor, this setup provides the Kar98k with some much-needed range.

Sniper Scope

Because the Kar98k in Warzone isn't technically a sniper, it needs a scope with more zoom on it. In that case, it's either the variable zoom scope or the Sniper Scope.

Stippled Grip Tape

The Stippled Grip Tape will return some of the speed that the weapon uses so well. Singuard barrels remove some of the speed, so this grip will balance it out.

Tac Laser

In the same way as the grip, the Tac Laser gives the Kar98k even more speed to fire off quick shots much faster than many other snipers available in Warzone.