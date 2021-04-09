The last weapon to arrive in Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle.

As the second season of Black Ops Cold War reaches the finish line, players are trying out this new sniper rifle. The bolt action ZRG 20mm has one of the fastest bullet velocities of any sniper in the game.

This allows for a one shot kill in the head, shoulders, torso, or stomach. The ZRG 20mm is one incredibly powerful sniper rifle. Putting the right loadout together for this weapon will make Black Ops Cold War players feel unstoppable.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best ZRG 20mm loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 2

Attachments

Image via Activision

Muzzle : Stabilizer 20

: Stabilizer 20 Barrel : 42.7" Sigma Special

: 42.7" Sigma Special Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Handle : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Stock: Marathon Pad

These attachments greatly improve the ZRG 20mm greatly. It increases sprint-to-fire time, ADS time, and general mobility. That allows Black Ops Cold War players to get a bit more aggressive with this sniper rifle than normal. The ZRG 20mm also comes with a really great scope with no need for an Optic attachment.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Field Mic

The Semtex can be thrown much faster than a Frag Grenade, with the ability to stick to players and surfaces. The Stun Grenade is perfect for slowing an opponent before dropping them. The Field Mic then works wonders to ensure no one sneaks up behind you.

Perks

Image via Activision

Perk 1 : Paranoia

: Paranoia Perk 2 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 3: Ninja

For a sniper, vision can be hampered when zooming with the scope. Paranoia will allow Black Ops Cold way players to know when they are spotted by an enemy outside of their field of view.

Assassin provides even further intel; it reveals opponents that are on a killstreak. Dealing with them gives players an additional score towards their own scorestreaks. That allows players to gain them faster than usual.

Lastly, Ninja is the prime Perk to use. Black Ops Cold War allows players to hear footsteps from pretty far away. Ninja reduces the user's footsteps, allowing the ZRG 20mm player to relocate with no worries.