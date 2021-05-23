The best Kilo 141 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Kilo 141 was once at the top of the food chain in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, while new metas have come and gone, it is still a scary weapon in the hands of a good player.

The Kilo 141 dominated the meta before Black Ops Cold War was implemented in Warzone and continues to be a viable pick for assault rifle loadouts to this day.

The main attraction of the Kilo 141 is its low recoil. When using the weapon, shots appear to go down range without moving the scope at all.

On top of the low recoil, the Kilo 141 has some great maximum damage range, which makes it a fantastic option for fights at all ranges. Players can melt armor without any recoil before the enemy knows what happened.

Best attachments to use for a Kilo 141 loadout in Warzone Season 3

The main attraction of the Kilo 141 in Call of Duty: Warzone is its low recoil (Image via Activision)

In any loadout in Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the Kilo 141, that means capitalizing on stability and making up for capacity or range.

Kilo 141 attachments in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

: Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

The first attachment on a Modern Warfare assault rifle has always been the Monolithic Suppressor, and the Kilo 141 is no exception. The attachment offers up sound suppression and effective damage range, which no other muzzle can provide.

The Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler provides the best stats for a barrel. There is recoil control, an increase in bullet velocity and more effective damage range. It's an easy pick for this Warzone class.

The Commando Foregrip is another attachment that is a staple for almost any Modern Warfare assault rifle. It offers up recoil stabilization while keeping plenty of mobility on the weapon itself.

Players will notice that ammo runs out fast on the Kilo 141 due to how fast it shoots and the relatively low power of each shot. That means a 60 Round Mag is almost necessary to stay in the Warzone fight longer.

Optics are typically subjective, but the VLK 3.0x is perfect for the Kilo 141, considering that it's best used at medium-to-long range.