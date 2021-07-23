The best Krig 6 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Krig 6 has shifted in the meta as seasons changed in Call of Duty: Warzone, but the Season 4 Reloaded update made the weapon slightly more viable. It may not sit at the top, but more players will feel confident in using the assault rifle.

One of the strengths of the Krig 6 has always been the incredible accuracy of the weapon on top of the consistent damage output. Those strengths were apparent in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

However, the Krig 6 has always been a bit weaker in Warzone, and that is due to the reduction in damage range.

Players using a Krig 6 can do some real damage at medium range, but there are some drop-offs. It isn't a massive difference, but it can still separate it from other options.

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, though, the Krig 6 received a very slight bump in damage in general, and it can be the difference in many gunfights that feel close.

Best attachments for the Krig 6 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

As with any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses that exist. For the Krig 6, that means taking advantage and adding plenty of control, while giving the weapon some range.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 19.7" Ranger

: 19.7" Ranger Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition : Stanag 60 Rnd

: Stanag 60 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Many Call of Duty: Warzone players will notice this is a fairly standard Warzone build, and that means a suppressor is necessary. The Agency Suppressor in general provides some fantastic stats like control and effective damage range. Those stats complete with sound suppression are perfect.

Then there's the barrel, and the 19.7" Ranger isn't an immediate pick. However, it has the best melding of stats. There is some additional control as well as bullet velocity that will make the Krig 6 even more competitive.

Next is the Field Agent Grip which is a straightforward underbarrel attachment. It provides recoil control to the Krig 6 both vertically and horizontally. It makes the assault rifle feel like a laser.

As for ammunition, there are typically two options. High capacity mags with slow reloads and faster ADS, or high capacity mags with quick reloads and slowed ADS hits. For this class, the best call is the STANAG 60 Rnd mag.

Finally, the optic is an important component of precise rifles, and for the Krig 6, the Axial Arms 3x is a perfect option in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

