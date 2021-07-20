The best C58 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Season 4 Reloaded is seeing some big changes in terms of the weapon meta in Call of Duty: Warzone.

One of the newest weapons to the game, the C58, may very well take over one of the top spots in the meta. This Assault Rifle is no joke, already proving to be a top contender.

The C58 received a solid amount of changes as Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded arrived. It was given a buff to its maximum damage range alongside a couple of nerfs to its recoil and upper body damage multipliers.

The best loadout for the C58 in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Do not let the changes to the weapon take away from the fact that the C58 can decimate enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone. The buff is incredible and the nerfs are manageable.

This should not stop any Warzone player from picking up the C58 and giving it a try. If players feel underwhelmed, so be it, but this AR will be running the show for the foreseeable future.

Attachments

Optic : Royal and Kross 4x

: Royal and Kross 4x Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 18.5" Task Force

: 18.5" Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

The C58 can do serious damage over longer ranges in Warzone. The Royal and Kross 4x Optic will be of great assistance as this will help target players moving across the map and eliminate them.

The Agency Suppressor is always a good choice to suppress the sound of the C58. In addition, it boosts bullet velocity, effective damage range, and vertical recoil control.

For the barrel attachment, players are advised to go with the 18.5" Task Force. This will bring improvements to bullet velocity and effective damage range. Both vertical and horizontal recoil are increased, too.

Choosing the Field Agent Grip for the underbarrel is the best option. This attachment, paired with the previous ones, will virtually eliminate recoil for the C58 in Warzone.

Finally, the STANAG 55 Rnd ammunition attachment increases ammo capacity, starting ammunition, and overall ammo carried. This will help with staying in the Warzone fight longer rather than having to take cover and reload.

