The best LAPA SMG in Black Ops Cold War Season 6

Black Ops Cold War has a new submachine gun in the form of the LAPA SMG. The weapon was officially released as The Haunting event went live in Call of Duty, and it could be one of the final guns added to Black Ops Cold War as a whole.

In the latest blog post for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the LAPA SMG was described as a ranged prototype that excels at taking enemies out from a distance. The stats on the weapon are based on a slow fire rate and high damage per bullet, all with some mobility that makes the LAPA SMG a dangerous option in Black Ops Cold War.

Choosing the best attachments for the LAPA SMG in Black Ops Cold War Season 6

Unlike the Warzone version of the LAPA SMG, attachments for this loadout are fairly standard for most submachine guns. There are some differences in the magazine or the barrel, but most of it is par for the course in Black Ops Cold War.

Best attachments for the LAPA SMG in Cold War Season 6

Barrel: 10.2" Ranger

10.2" Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader

Vandal Speed Loader Optic: Mircroflex LED

Using a barrel attachment on the LAPA SMG isn't required in Black Ops Cold War, but it's hard to ignore some of the great stats that the 10.2" Ranger provides. Players can expect additional range as well as bullet velocity.

The standard barrel is also fine, but any other option should be ignored in this case.

Next up is the underbarrel, and the Field Agent Foregrip is a staple in the game. Simply put, the attachment increases vertical recoil and horizonal recoil control. While the LAPA SMG already has great control, this grip will make hitting long range shots even easier.

Another staple attachment is the Airborne Elastic Wrap which goes on the handle. This attachment helps with the flinch, gives a ton of ADS speed, and allows players to drop shot whenever they need. Serpent wraps are another option if the reduction in mobility becomes drastic.

Also Read

Vandal Speed Loader is simple in that it makes reloading faster without much of a reduction in ADS speed. It's almost necessary for respawn game modes.

The final attachment on the LAPA SMG is an optic, and those are subjective. However, the Microflex LED is always a great option for submachine guns in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. Along with the other attachments, target acquisition will be easy and the competition will go down.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul