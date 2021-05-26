The best M82 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The M82 is perhaps the best semi-automatic sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. As a .50 caliber sniper rifle, it has the ability to hit opponents hard and in quick succession.

Despite its strengths, the M82 has been overshadowed by many other sniper rifles and marksman rifles in Warzone. Options like the Black Ops Cold War LW3 - Tundra and the Modern Warfare SP-R 208 tend to outshine other rifles in the game.

The main reason why players gravitate to the other snipers is their one-shot potential. While the M82 may be able to fire more shots, it does so with less lethality. However, with the right attachments, the .50 caliber sniper can still be a scary weapon.

The best attachments for the M82 in Warzone Season 3

With any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to capitalize on the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the M82, that means beefing up some of the capacity and increasing the bullet velocity on the sniper rifle.

Best attachments for the M82 in Warzone

Muzzle : Wrapped Suppressor

: Wrapped Suppressor Barrel : 22.6" Combat Recon

: 22.6" Combat Recon Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Ammunition : 7 Rnd

: 7 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

The Wrapped Suppressor is a standard attachment on almost any sniper rifle, and the same rule applies to the M82. It provides a ton of great stats such as bullet velocity, increased effective damage range, and sound suppression.

For the barrel, players should opt for the 22.6" Combat Recon. It offers similar stats to the Wrapped Suppressor, without the sound suppression. There is additional recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range.

To compensate for the low mobility of the M82, the SAS Combat Stock should be equipped to balance out the speed of the weapon.

The M82 can get shots down range faster than other snipers, which means its ammo gets burned fast. Players should equip the 7 Rnd mags in order to stay in the fight.

Optics are subjective in Warzone, and players may want a longer range scope. However, the M82 is outclassed at long range and is better at medium range. In that case, a 3x scope will remove the glint and help with medium-range Warzone fights.