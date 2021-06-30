The best M82 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

At this point in the life cycle of Call of Duty: Warzone, there are a lot of snipers to choose from, and the M82 falls somewhere in the middle of the pack.

The M82 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle from Black Ops Cold War that is essentially a familiar .50 cal that many Call of Duty fans recognize. There are two forms of the weapon in the game, the other being the Rytec from Modern Warfare. But much like other duplicate weapons in Warzone, the M82 can come out ahead of the Rytec.

For players who want power and successive shots, the M82 may be a great option that allows for some accuracy, forgiveness, and deadly speed for players who hit every shot. Rates of fire are the key difference between the M82 and other great sniper options in Warzone.

It will be hard for the M82 to keep up with almost any other bolt action rifle in the game, so players will need the best attachments to make the loadout useful.

The best attachments for the M82 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

As with any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to capitalize on the strengths of a given weapon and make up for the weaknesses that it may have. For the M82, that means increasing potential capacity and beefing up some of the velocity.

Muzzle : Wrapped Suppressor

: Wrapped Suppressor Barrel : 22.6" Combat Recon

: 22.6" Combat Recon Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Ammunition : 7 Rnd

: 7 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle and Suppressor attachments are near mandatory in Warzone, and that includes sniper rifles as well. The M82 utilizes the Wrapped Suppressor as its final option, and it provides a ton of bonuses. These include velocity, effective damage range, and sound suppression of the weapon.

For the barrel, players want to equip the 22.6" Combat Recon. Much like the suppressor, the Combat Recon barrel will give a ton of great advantages, such as recoil control, bullet velocity, and effective damage range.

Next is the SAS Combat Stock. Attachments to the weapon will slow down the M82 in Warzone, which is already slow enough. However, considering the incredible range isn't the strong point of the sniper, some mobility is needed.

Most semi-automatic snipers can burn through ammunition fast, so a 7 Rnd Mag is a must. It will make life far easier in Verdansk.

Then there is the scope, which can be the Axial Arms 3x or a 4x. Either way, a shorter range scope will assist the M82 in the medium range, where it may beat out other snipers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen