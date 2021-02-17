One of the best Pokemon in Red and Blue is Alakazam.

Psychic Pokemon are extremely overpowered in the early Generations. Alakazam has an insane special stat, making it incredibly bulky in some matchups while dealing massive damage with Psychic to almost everything.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Alakzam in Pokemon Red and Blue

The moveset

Move 1 Psychic

Move 2 Recover

Move 3 Thunder Wave

Move 4 Seismic Toss

Psychic should be on every Alakazam at all times. It is by far its best STAB (Same Type Attack Boost) attack. Nothing is truly safe from this attack, as even Pokemon with high special stats take a lot of damage.

Psychic should be on every Alakazam at all times (Image via Pokemon Wiki)

Recover is very typical for Alakazam users. Being able to take advantage of a switch turn with this is quite strong. Erasing all the effort the opponent has put forth during the battle is extremely good. Recover is annoying, but when it's not on the opposing side, it's pretty fun.

Advertisement

Thunder Wave is another staple to Alakazam. A fast Pokemon with this is incredibly scary. Either paralyzing the opposing lead, or hitting it with a Psychic, should prove incredibly useful to the player.

They need to be careful not to paralyze Chansey unless it's the only option, as, after that, it isn't easy to take it out due to its exceptional special bulk.

Seismic Toss can be especially useful for Chansey and Starmie. The former can be challenging to deal with since it has an extremely high special stat. Starmie also threatens Alakazam, but not as much.

Seismic Toss is the only move that can be changed. This move slot could also be used for Reflect to help with the Snorlax and Tauros matchups.