The best moveset for Glalie in Pokemon GO

Glalie was just added to the raid rotation in Pokemon GO. With more players likely to get their hands on the Ice-type Pokemon, they'll need to adjust its moveset to become the most effective.

There are two versions of a moveset for any Pokemon in Pokemon GO. An offensive moveset is largely used for gym battles or PvP battles. A defensive moveset, on the other hand, adds utility to a Pokemon and gives them a better shot when defending a gym.

For the offensive moveset on Glalie, players should use Frost Breath as the Fast Attack and Avalanche as the Charged Attack. On the defensive side, Avalanche remains the most effective Charged Attack, but the Fast Attack should be changed to Ice Shard, which will have slightly less DPS overall.

Another option for a Charged Attack is Shadow Ball, which is a very effective move that can burn through shields fairly fast if other players don't know better in battles. Avalanche should be prioritized as a Charged Attack, but Shadow Ball can be a replacement. In the best-case scenario, both Shadow Ball and Avalanche should be given to Glalie to get the best results and have the most options.

How to get Glalie and Froslass in Pokemon GO

Glalie is one final evolution of Snorunt, which is the little snow hat Pokemon that is always shivering, despite somehow being made for colder climates. Though Snorunt can only evolve once, it still takes quite a bit of time and catching before players will have enough candy for a Glalie.

It takes 100 Snorunt candy before players can evolve it into a Glalie. Froslass is another option if players have those 100 Snorunt candies, but there are a couple of additional requirements. The first is to have female Snorunt, as the male versions only have the option for Glalie.

A second requirement is a Sinnoh stone, which can be fairly rare to get, but not nearly as much as other items in Pokemon GO. Glalie is far easier to get, as only the 100 candies are required.

Glalie is also a part of three-star raids in Pokemon GO for now. Taking one out in a raid is one way to skip the process of catching multiple Snorunt in Pokemon GO completely.