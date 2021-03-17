Goodra is a Dragon-type Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation VI.

Like many Dragon-type Pokemon, Goodra can dominate in the right setting. It has good HP and Attack. Its Speed and Defense are not great, but they're still better than some Pokemon. It has a solid Special Attack and incredible Special Defense.

A Special Attack build is perfect for Goodra.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What is the best moveset for Goodra in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Fire Blast

Advertisement

As a pure Dragon-type Pokemon, Goodra only has three weaknesses. One of those weaknesses is Ice.

Fire Blast has less accuracy but is an amazing coverage move against Ice-type Pokemon. It can also do damage to a variety of other types. There is a chance of it leaving a burn, which will help make up for Goodra's lower Defense by weakening the affected Pokemon's Attack.

Sludge Wave

Advertisement

Sludge Wave is another coverage move for Goodra. With a weakness to Fairy-type moves, having a devastating Poison-type attack is a must. Much like Fire Blast, Sludge Wave has a chance of poisoning the target Pokemon. It hits all Pokemon in Double Battles.

Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt is never a bad option for more coverage. This can do solid damage to any Pokemon that doesn't resist it. It will also help take on those pesky Water and Flying-type Pokemon. There is a chance it could leave the target paralyzed.

Draco Meteor

Draco Meteor is the only STAB attack in this moveset. It is the pinnacle of Dragon-type moves. Draco Meteor does massive damage to opposing Pokemon and will cover the Dragon-type weakness that Goodra comes with.

Players must use it wisely, though, as their Special Attack is lowered each time the move is called upon.