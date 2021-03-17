Who are the Swords of Justice in Pokemon?

The Swords of Justice is a group of four Legendary Pokemon. They are also referred to by fans as the Legendary Musketeers.

The Swords of Justice were formed to protect Pokemon whose homes were ruined by humans. They are all a dual Fighting-type.

The Swords of Justice are based on the novel, The Three Musketeers. Following this theme, each one of the Swords of Justice members has attributes that match one of the Musketeers in the novel. The fact that the group is based on the French novel also gives fans a hint that the Kalos region was loosely based on France

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The Swords of Justice in Pokemon

#4 - Keldeo, the Mythical Pokemon

Keldeo, the Mythical Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The youngest of the group, this Water and Fighting Mythical Legendary Type Pokemon is the only Mythical Pokemon in the whole group.

Keldeo has two forms: Ordinary and Resolute Form. The Pokemon can only possess its Resolute Form after learning its signature move, Secret Sword.

Advertisement

Keldeo has a combined base stat of 580, which is common through all of the Swords of Justice members. The one difference between Keldeo and its counterparts is that instead of learning Quick Attack, it learns Aqua Jet, a water variation of the move.

All of the moves that Keldeo learns by leveling up also have higher base powers than that of any other Swords of Justice members.

In addition to the power and stat differences, Keldeo is the only one in the group that is not listed near the others in the National Pokedex. It is also the only Swords of Justice member whose name does not end in “ion.”

#3 - Virizion

Virizion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation V, Virizion is the most femininely designed Pokemon of the four. This dual-type Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon is based on the character, Aramis, in The Three Musketeers novel.

Aramis is the best at swordplay but is also incredibly beautiful and vain. Labeled as the Grassland Pokemon, Virizion’s physical design is based on an Antelope.

With a base stat of 580, just like the rest of the group, Virizion does not seem to outwardly stand out. However, Virizion is not weak against the types that the other members of the group are vulnerable against.

#2 - Terrakion

(

Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terrakion

Based on Porthos from The Three Musketeers, Terrakion is the heaviest and strongest of all of the Swords of Justice members.

Advertisement

Introduced in Generation V, Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting-Type Pokemon. It is the only one with this dual-type classification. Labeled as the “Cavern Pokemon,” Terrakion takes super damage from Grass, Steel, Water and Fighting-type Pokemon and moves.

Terrakion has a Special Attack and an Attack that is the reverse of Keldeo’s. It also has a base stat of 580, which matches the base stats of the rest of the group.

#1 - Cobalion

Cobalion (Image via Game Freak)

The eldest of the group, Cobalion is based on the character Athos from the Three Musketeers. It acts as the leader of the Swords of Justice.

Cobalion is a Steel and Fighting-type Pokemon and is labeled as the “Iron Will Pokemon.”

Like the rest of the group, Cobalion has a combined base stat of 580. It stands out by being the only one of the Swords of Justice members to have immunity. This immunity is against Poison-type Pokemon and moves. It also has double resistance.