One of the pseudo-legendary Pokemon from the Unova Region, Hydreigon is back in Generation VIII and is one of the most intimidating threats in the game.

Perhaps the biggest reason why this Pokemon is so valued is because of its wide movepool. Being a Dark and Dragon-type, Hydreigon naturally learns powerful moves. Besides these, Hydregion gets access to Flamethrower, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, Fire Blast, Hydro Pump and even Hyper Beam. Considering that it also has an enormous Special Attack stat (125), its clear how it’s power combined with its coverage makes Hydreigon so strong. To shred through most of Pokemon Sword and Shield, this is Hydreigon’s best moveset:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Hydreigon in Pokemon Sword and Shield

This moveset is meant to take advantage of Hydreigon's great Special Attack stat as well as its decent Speed (98). After boosting its Special Attack, nothing stands in the way of Hydreigon’s sheer power.

Nasty Plot

Draco Meteor

Dark Pulse

Flamethrower

Hydreigon becomes an unstoppable force with Nasty Plot. With its Special Attack raised by two stages, it can simply use one of the multitude of powerful attacks that it learns and pick off any Pokemon. This is a great move to use in front of defensive Pokemon that won’t go down in one or two hits.

Also, for doubles battles, it’s interesting to note how well this pairs with Pokemon that learn Tailwind. If Hydreigon can safely use Nasty Plot, and a partner can set up Tailwind for it, it will then have double Special Attack and Speed. With this set up, Hydreigon is just about invincible. This strategy can also work with a partner that can Dynamax and use Max Airstream.

A Draco Meteor from Hydreigon is almost impossible to withstand. A Draco Meteor from a Hydreigon that used Nasty Plot is completely impossible to withstand. Outside of a Fairy-type or Steel type Pokemon, nothing is going to tank the most powerful Dragon move. Draco Meteor also pairs well with Nasty Plot, since Hydreigon can raise the Special Attack that it loses from Draco Meteor.

While it isn’t the most powerful move, with a base power of 80, Dark Pulse is still a great attack. The reason is that not many can resist Dark-type moves. Only Fairy, Fighting, and other Dark-type Pokemon will resist Dark Pulse. This may not even matter since, after a Nasty Plot, Hydreigon can still eliminate a weakened Dark-type or Fighting-type Pokemon anyways. Dark Pulse also has a 20% chance to flinch, which can come in handy.

There are many options for Hydreigon’s fourth move, but Flamethrower offers the most coverage. Since Steel-types can resist Draco Meteor, having Flamethrower in the back as an insurance policy will allow Hydreigon to eliminate those Pokemon. Hydreigon can also run Flash Cannon for Fairy-type Pokemon, but that is a little more risky.