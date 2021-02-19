Pidgeot is one of the most iconic Pokemon from Kanto, surprising many trainers with its usefulness in battle.

Its stats are very well-rounded. While it doesn't stand out in any specific category, it can handle a variety of situations, with the Speed stat being its highest base number.

Pidgey is one of the first Pokemon many trainers capture in Red and Blue. If those trainers stick with it, evolving it through Pidgeotto and into Pidgeot, they will be very satisfied with the final evolution.

The best moveset for Pidgeot in Pokemon Red and Blue

Agility

Agility is an extremely useful status move in Pokemon Red and Blue. It raises the user's Speed stat by two stages. Pidgeot is already speedy, but this will all but ensure the first attack each turn. Pidgeot can take a hit as long as it isn't super-effective. In that instance, Agility will give it the first attack to take out the opponent.

Fly

Fly is an incredible STAB move. STAB stands for Same Type Attack Bonus. This is a boost in damage when a Pokemon uses a move that matches its typing. Fly is one of the best HMs ever introduced in Pokemon. Not only does it allow the trainer to travel in Red and Blue, it provides a great attack in battle. Being able to Fly up and escape an attack, only to swoop back down and do damage, is invaluable for Pidgeot.

Double Edge

Double Edge will give Pidgeot another powerful STAB move. As a Normal/Flying-type, Double Edge can help it take out Pokemon in a quicker fashion than using Fly. In Generation I, it has 100 Power and 100% Accuracy. It does deal recoil damage, therefore it should be used sparingly compared to other attacks.

Mirror Move

Mirror Move is a signature attack for Pidgeot in Pokemon Red and Blue. It is learned at level 54 and can be put to use immediately. Mirror Move allows Pidgeot to use the last move used against it. If used very first in battle, it fails, so it should be used after the opposing Pokemon has already attacked. If a Pokemon may use a move that would cause it trouble, such as Nidoking using Blizzard, Mirror Move will send it right back and do supereffective damage.