The best Pelington 703 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Black Ops Cold War is onto Season 3, and the Pelington 703 is still the kind of quickscoping in multiplayer matches. Players looking for a fast and aggressive sniper rifle don't need to look any further.

Every Call of Duty game, including Black Ops Cold War, has a designated best sniper for quickscoping in multiplayer matches. Typically, those weapons aren't based on how much damage they can output.

There are better options for consistent one-shot kills, such as the LW3 Tundra. However, the quickscoping potential isn't based on how much damage a sniper does.

As long as a sniper like the Pelington 703 has the ability to one-shot kill, then it's a good contender. The difference always comes in with speed and time in between shots.

The Pelington 703 may not be able to consistently take enemies down with a larger hitbox, but hitting accurate shots and doing so in quick succession is more reliable on the Pelington 703. Good attachments will only help make the weapon stronger.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The perfect loadout for Pelington 703 in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

With any loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3, the idea is to enhance any strengths that the weapon has and compensate for any of the weaknesses that are apparent. In the case of the Pelington 703, that means increasing speed and mobility while compensating for the lack of damage.

The best attachments for the Pelington 703 in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Muzzle : Infantry Stabilizer

: Infantry Stabilizer Barrel : 26.5" Tiger Team

: 26.5" Tiger Team Magazine : Vandal Speed Loader

: Vandal Speed Loader Stock : Raider Pad

: Raider Pad Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Infantry Stabilizer

This muzzle attachment is one that can bring control and stability to the Pelington 703, but there are other options in Black Ops Cold War. Players can either opt for a separate optic or use a Sound Moderator. Regardless, it's the one wildcard slot on this loadout list.

26.5" Tiger Team

The Tiger Team barrel is fairly universal on almost any loadout build for the Pelington 703. Players will receive more damage on the sniper, a faster fire rate, faster bullet velocity, and a shorter reload speed in Black Ops Cold War.

Vandal Speed Loader

Quickscopers take a lot of shots, and the ammo runs out quickly. A speed loader will simply make reloads on the Pelington even faster.

Raider Pad

Sprint to fire time and mobility are increased with the Raider Pad stock attachment. It encourages more aggressive quickscopers to keep running around as they shoot.

Airborne Elastic Wrap

This is the standard ADS speed attachment in Black Ops Cold War and is the last piece of the Pelington 703 puzzle. It provides ADS speed, the ability to drop shot, and flinch resistance.