The best PvP weapons in New World

PVP battles are one of the main things that draw players to MMO games like New World.

PVP stands for player versus player. Instead of fighting wolves or goblins out in the world, you might find yourself itching for some real competition. New World provides that in droves.

If you are on the New World Closed Beta, PVP may have taken up most of your time after a certain level. If you are itching to dive into PVP, however, you will need to know what weapons will make your time easier.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

New World: Best weapons for PVP

Ice Gauntlet

Two-handed melee specialists will fall in love with the Ice Gauntlet in New World PVP. The weapon scales off of your Intelligence stat, so be sure to load that up if you are wanting to try PVP.

This crowd control weapon can slow enemies, increase mana regeneration, and deal solid damage. The damage per second is extremely high, giving the Ice Gauntlet the power to keep you going in New World PVP.

Life Staff

The Life Staff scales on Focus, so dump skill points into that. There are two skill trees. Healing and Protector are the paths you can take with Life Staffs in New World.

This is the support weapon of all support weapons. Life Staff users are necessary for PVP strategies. If you are a defensive player and want to support the main slayers of your guild, go with the Life Staff.

Rapier

In New World, Rapiers scale with Dexterity, but also benefit from points in Intelligence. They have two skill trees. Blood and Grace are both perfect for keeping up your stamina and dealing damage.

The Rapier can be used to stun opponents, reduce cooldowns of other abilities, perform high damage attacks, and keep enemies on their toes. This is the weapon you need if you want to overwhelm other players in PVP.

Bow

Many New World players want to get up close and personal to attack enemies in PVP. That leaves the Bow by the wayside. It is extremely underrated, but focusing on this ranged weapon can make a huge difference.

Being able to stay back and deal damage from afar is crucial in massive PVP battles. You are going to help your side by staying alive, hurting opponents, and having eyes on more of the battlefield from your location.

