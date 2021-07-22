How to find iron in New World

New World requires players to explore, learn combat and gather items to craft and upgrade their current loadout.

Crafting is one of the most important aspects of New World. The crafting stalls in each settlement are always packed to the brim with players looking to create goodies.

Iron is a top-priority resource in New World. It can be used to make weapons, armor, and other necessary items in the game.

However, getting iron in this new MMO is going to require some patience.

New World: How to obtain iron

New World players can obtain iron by smelting iron ores.

Iron ore can be gathered from iron ore veins with a pickaxe. Players should get a pickaxe in the main quest line from the opening tutorial.

If they find themselves without one, players can easily craft a pickaxe. Pickaxes are not very costly to craft in New World.

Iron ore veins are located in the Highlands sections of the New World map.

Players can open their map and look at the legend in the Resource Locations. This will show them where the Highlands sections are.

The Highlands sections are indicated by a light brown color on the map. Players should look for them near impassable areas. They often have a lot of iron ore veins for players to take advantage of.

Players should hold E near an iron ore vein with their pickaxe out. A progress circle will begin, and once it is completed, players will have gathered some iron ore.

In New World, players can take the iron ore to any settlement. Players should take the iron ore to the smelter in a settlement, and it will be smelted into iron bars.

From there, it can be used to craft a variety of things, including armor, weapons, and other items.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh