Where to get Linen in New World

Collecting items is as important as powering up your character in New World. You can use items to craft weapons, clothes, and more. In terms of clothes, players will need Linen.

Linen is the main source of clothes crafting. The closed beta has given New World players plenty of chances to loot up and explore the 17th Century island known as Aeternum.

New World: How to get Linen

To craft Linen in New World, you will need to get your hands on some other items first. Gathering Hemp is the first step. Get yourself a Sickle and head out to find some Hemp.

Approach Hemp and press E to begin harvesting it. This can be done in areas like Grasslands and Forests where Hemp is extremely common.

Just open your map and head to one of the following areas where Hemp is known to be:

Chason Steep

Crone's Rest

Dayspring Mills

Fisherman's Bend

Olcott Family Farm

Harvesting Hemp plants will provide you with Fibers in New World. This is what you need to craft Linen. Fibers can be used for multiple crafting processes, but for Linen, take the Fibers to a Loom.

A Loom can be found in the majority of settlements in New World. They are easy to spot on the map. Once you interact with one, you can select to use the Fibers for crafting Linen.

There are different tiers of Linen as well. These require different amounts of Fiber. Stocking up on Fiber by harvesting the Hemp plants is the best way to obtain the different tiers.

Weaving is the Refining Skill performed at the Loom. Tier 2 of that Skill is needed for weaving Linen in New World. You can then create Light Armor apparel such as Head, Chest, Hands, Legs, and Foot Armor.

Bags are also crafted in New World with Linen. A Coarse Leather Adventurers Satchel is the only Bag that needs Linen so far, adding 1000 to your Encumrance with a Gear Score of 200-300.

