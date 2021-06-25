The best replacement for the Streetsweeper in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The Streetsweeper received quite the nerf at the start of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

The Warzone community started to resent the shotgun as it became a weapon players would simply spam until they got a kill. There might even be another nerf on its way as it still remains a solid option.

For those wanting to shift away from it before further damage is done to the Streetsweeper, there are some good alternatives. They will do nicely to replace the Streetsweeper now and especially if another nerf comes.

The best replacement for the Streetsweeper shotgun in Warzone Season 4

There are some good replacements from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. If you are looking for one from each game or from one specifically, here are those options to replace the Streetsweeper in Warzone.

JAK-12 (Modern Warfare)

The JAK-12 may be the closest players get to replicating the power of the Streetsweeper in Call of Duty: Warzone. This late addition to Modern Warfare is fully automatic and will make for the easiest transition.

It has a high fire rate and decent damage. It doesn't match that of the Streetsweeper, but it is the next best thing. Take it into Warzone and give it a try. You'll see just how close to the nerfed shotgun it can be.

The best loadout for JAK-12 is:

Muzzle : FORGE TAC Marauder

: FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel : ZLR J-3600 TORRENT

: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT Laser : 5mW Laser

: 5mW Laser Ammunition : 20 Rnd Drum Mags

: 20 Rnd Drum Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Gallo SA12 (Black Ops Cold War)

The Gallo SA12 from Black Ops Cold War is really the only shotgun from the latest edition of COD worth taking into Warzone. The Hauer deals great damage, but the time between shots is a death trap if you miss.

The Gallo can spam like the Streetsweeper. It does require more precise aim, however. If that isn't an issue, it will replace the Streetsweeper in Warzone with ease.

Here is the best loadout for Gallo SA12:

Barrel : 21.4” Reinforced Heavy

: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy Muzzle : Duckbill Choke

: Duckbill Choke Body : SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight Magazine : STANAG 12 Round Tube

: STANAG 12 Round Tube Stock: Wire Stock

