The best SP-R 208 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Marksman rifles have maintained their status as equals among the best sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

The SP-R 208 is no Kar98k, but it can do some serious damage if players are looking for a gun that is out of a meta to surprise enemies with. This should be the first choice.

This marksman rifle can be built with incredible range, allowing it to dominate the length of Verdansk '84 in Warzone. The overall feel of the SP-R 208 could see it garner much more use in the near future with this loadout.

The best loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 for the SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 is a bolt-action rifle. This makes it a solid option in Warzone, as these hard-hitting rifles can rack up kills before the enemy squad can get close enough to retaliate.

Headshots are always going to be a one-shot kill with this rifle in Warzone. Damage, bullet velocity, and range will be the focus of the following loadout, making it an unstoppable weapon in the right hands.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SP-R 26”

SP-R 26” Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Solozero SP-R 28mm Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt: Sloan KR-800 DeadEye

The Monolithic Suppressor is still considered the best attachment in all of Call of Duty: Warzone by some players. It suppresses the sound of the SP-R 208 and greatly increases bullet velocity.

The SP-R 26" barrel keeps the trend going in terms of range. This gives the marksman rifle even further bullet velocity and extends its overall effective damage range in Warzone.

The optic is specific to the SP-R 208. It is a high-power 7x scope. The Solozero SP-R 28mm is visible to enemies with optic gint, but the crazy range it provides will shut them down with no chance to shoot back.

The ammunition attachment does even more to increase the damage of SP-R 208. It provides a powerful 250gr .338 Lapua magazine that seriously hurts players no matter the range.

Last up is the Sloan KR-800 Deadeye. This bolt attachment boosts the SP-R 208's accuracy and re-chamber speed in Warzone. The re-chamber is controlled for this bolt action rifle, making it possible to hit those follow-up shots a lot quicker.

