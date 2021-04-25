Warzone players can use the Swiss K31 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War now that Season 3 has begun, and it's a new fast-firing sniper rifle for players to utilize.

Both of the new weapons in Warzone Season 3, the PPSh-41 and the Swiss K31, are based on aggressive playstyles. The Swiss K31 has a fast fire rate with deadly accuracy to go along. It's meant to be played much like the Kar98k does from Modern Warfare. The difference is that the Swiss K31 is still considered a sniper rifle.

While the Swiss K31 has great accuracy and speed, it does have its drawbacks. The main drawback to worry about is the lack of damage the weapon has compared to other sniper rifles. This aspect can't be fixed, but the strengths that the Swiss K31 has can be enhanced with the right attachments.

The best Swiss K31 loadout in Warzone Season 3

When making a loadout in Warzone, the idea is to enhance the weapon's strengths and compensate for any of the weaknesses. In the Swiss K31, speed and accuracy should be prioritized, and the damage or range should be compensated for.

Best attachments for the Swiss K31 in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 24.9" Combat Recon

: 24.9" Combat Recon Rear Grip : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Ammunition : Fast Mag

: Fast Mag Optic

GRU Suppressor

A staple attachment in Warzone Season 3, almost all weapons, uses a similar suppressor attachment. This is called the GRU Suppressor, and it offers invaluable stats. Players can expect sound suppression and damage range to be the main buffs.

24.9" Combat Recon

Bullet velocity and Range are the main draws of this barrel attachment. It goes without saying that the Combat Recon barrel is a fantastic addition to the Swiss K31 that will allow players to kill even faster in Warzone Season 3.

Serpent Wrap

This is one of the best rear grip attachments for any weapon, as it offers some ADS speed to the weapon. It doesn't offer the most possible, but it gives enough extra speed without real drawbacks to the Swiss K31.

Fast Mag

Players can't go wrong with additional ammunition in Warzone, and a Fast Mag is the best of both worlds for a sniper rifle. Players can get more shots down range without sacrificing stats.

Optic

Optics are always subjective, and players in Warzone may even opt for a standard sight with a Bruiser Grip rather than an optic. However, if players want to try a different optic, a 3x or a 4x can offer different play styles.