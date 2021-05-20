The best tactical rifle to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Tactical rifles once dominated the Call of Duty: Warzone meta but have taken a bit of a back seat in Season 3. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a place for them in Warzone.

Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War introduced a brand new tactical rifle called the CARV.2.

As the meta stands, the CARV.2 seems to be the most effective tactical rifle in Warzone. The main reason behind the weapon's rank in the tactical rifle category is the timing of its launch. Due to the CARV.2 being released in Season 3, it missed some of the nerfs that were given to other tactical rifles in the game.

In the past, the DMR 14 and the Type 63 were fantastic semi-automatic tactical rifles that could shred enemy players in the blink of an eye. They dominated the initial integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone. After those weapons were nerfed, three-round burst weapons remained at the top of the tactical rifles list.

The Black Ops Cold War AUG, in particular, was a powerhouse in Warzone. It had everything to offer when it comes to range, accuracy, and the damage output of the weapon. It acted much like the previous DMR 14 in action. However, Season 3's nerfs brought the bursts down a peg.

Why the CARV.2 and the M16 are the best tactical rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

What separates the CARV.2 from other burst weapons in the game is its accuracy. The weapon has fantastic recoil control and shoots much faster than other burst tactical rifles. Its bullet velocity is also lightning fast.

Compared to other tactical rifles in Warzone, the CARV.2, when combined with a full range of attachments, will outperform the old meta picks. The only real contender in the tactical rifle category for Season 3 is the Black Ops Cold War M16.

The M16 has always been very similar to the AUG in function. After the recent nerfs to the AUG, the M16 has a slight edge and hits harder than a CARV.2. It won't be as consistent, but the M16 may offer some Warzone players a better option for faster kills.