The best Top Break loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Weapons like the Top Break have become some of the most desired choices in Warzone Pacific as players figure out which options are best for their loadout. Everyone knows about the power of STG44 and the MP40 from Vanguard, but the Top Break has been a surprise.

One of the best aspects of the Top Break in Warzone Pacific is the sheer damage on each bullet. With certain attachments, the weapon can also provide plenty of speed and mobility. It's a good idea to try the best Top Break loadout soon before the sidearm is potentially nerfed in a future Warzone Pacific Season 1 update.

Most suitable attachments for the Top Break in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

As with most guns in Warzone Pacific, the attachments used in a loadout can completely change the effectiveness of the weapon. The Top Break already has a ton of damage to boast, but one of the major differences added will be the Akimbo perk. Having dual wield Top Break weapons is reminiscent of the powerful sidearms in Black Ops Cold War.

Best attachments for the Top Break in Warzone Pacific Season 1:

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: Wilkie W-4 Stub

Trigger Action: Hair Trigger

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Optic: Optional

Magazine: .30 Russian Short

Ammo: M15 Shot Shell

Perk 1: Akimbo

Perk 2: Quick

The first part of the loadout focuses on the barrel aspects of the Top Break in Warzone Pacific Season 1. For the muzzle, the M1929 Silencer is perfect due to the suppressed sound and the increased accuracy that it provides. Along with that, the Wilkie W-4 Stub gives the Top Break damage range, bullet velocity, and penetration. These are all stats that are crucial for this build.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the Top Break loadout is the Akimbo perk under the first slot. This gives players a Top Break in both hands, and along with Quick, zooming around the Caldera map is far easier. Akimbo, along with the M15 Shot Shell ammo, will ensure that close-quarter fights end in an instant for the enemy.

Other attachments will essentially reinforce the Akimbo build of the Top Break. The best option is to increase some of the hip fire accuracy or sprint-to-fire time with the weapons equipped. Speed and power are the keys to the Top Break in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.

