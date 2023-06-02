The best ways to use Drive Rush in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 boasts a wide array of fascinating elements that can captivate both newcomers and long-time fans of the series. The latest installment introduces numerous innovative features, such as World Tour Mode, Battle Hub, Character Customization, and Story Mode, which offer an immersive experience for fighting game enthusiasts. Visually, Street Fighter 6 exhibits an appealing aesthetic with its unique graffiti design that seamlessly intertwines with the combat.

These gameplay mechanics of Street Fighter 6 contribute to an engaging gameplay experience. However, amidst these remarkable features, one particular gameplay element elevates the game's combat aspect, the newly introduced Drive mechanic. This innovative mechanic introduces exciting offensive and defensive strategies, enhancing the overall combat-performing experience.

The Drive mechanic introduces innovation by enabling unique special attacks while imposing restrictions on dodging. This system grants players six stamina bars that replenish through well-timed attacks and blocks or gradually over time during gameplay.

While numerous methods exist to execute combos, the Drive Rush system stands out for its ability to deliver powerful combinations. However, players need to be aware of certain restrictions and associated variations.

How to perfectly use Drive Rush in Street Fighter 6

In Street Fighter 6, Drive Rush is a mechanic that relies on the Drive Gauge, allowing players to gain advantages by entering or prolonging combos. Nevertheless, three alternative methods exist to enhance the effectiveness of implementing Drive Rush.

The first method is the Drive Rush cancel, which involves connecting a Special Cancel Normal and executing two consecutive Dashes or Forward movements. This method can execute a powerful move or extend shorter burst combos. Additionally, it can be utilized to break through the opponent's defense, creating additional pressure and opening up opportunities for potential mix-ups.

However, this approach will deplete three units from the Drive Gauge, causing your character to enter the Burnout state more rapidly. This approach proves advantageous if you intend to conclude the match swiftly and are willing to assume some risks.

The Drive Rush can be utilized through the second technique, known as Drive Parry, which is triggered by simultaneously holding down the buttons for medium punches and medium kicks. You can effectively employ the Drive Rush by performing a Dash after this action.

This maneuver proves advantageous when your opponent overwhelms you with projectile attacks, allowing you to counter their strategy and swiftly approach them with an aggressive offensive.

You can also execute the Drive Rush instantly by pressing the Forward, and Forward buttons, followed by the Medium Punches and Medium Kick buttons. This technique offers significant advantages for executing combos and mix-ups while consuming only one Drive bar. To use this specific technique, engage yourself in practice by performing unique maneuvers and then inputting the sequence.

Poll : 0 votes