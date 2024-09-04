The Casting of Frank Stone Drugstore or Curiosity Shop: Where should you go first?

One of the first choices in The Casting of Frank Stone is whether you should go to the Drugstore or the Curiosity Shop. Both options present unique scenarios that reward you with certain items or provide more information about the story. However, since this is one of the earliest choices in the game, it doesn't significantly affect the ending you receive or the path you take throughout the game.

During the chapter A Curiosity on Main Street, you will be given this choice for fixing your camera. You must choose one of two locations to take your camera, hoping to find a way to repair or replace it. We explore both options to help you determine which location you should visit first in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers and is partly based on the author's opinion.

Should Chris go to the Drugstore or the Curiosity Shop in The Casting of Frank Stone?

Both options give something unique (Image via Supermassive Games)

Even though it feels like a crucial decision, the choice doesn’t actually have much impact. If you choose to go to the Drugstore first, Jaime picks up firecrackers; however, to get it, make sure you've taken $20 from Bonnie. Eventually, since there’s no option to fix the camera here, the trio heads toward the Curiosity Shop, which is called Endless Curiosities in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Take $20 if you want the firecrackers (Image via Supermassive Games)

At the Curiosity Shop, you'll get to haggle over the price for fixing the camera as well as a Pocket Mirror. Beware that if you choose to visit the Curiosity Shop after the Drugstore, you will be jump-scared by the shopkeeper, which will make the trio more wary of her. However, if you visit the shop first, you will meet the shopkeeper at the door, and the characters won’t make any comments.

Choosing the Curiosity Shop first makes Chris go to the Drugstore to get some milk. Here, the trio talks with Robert and Sam to learn more about Frank Stone. However, we recommend going to the Drugstore first because this option allows you to acquire items like the Firecracker and Pocket Mirror, which can be helpful in future scenarios.

The shopkeeper will give you the mirror (Image via Supermassive Games)

That said, both the Pocket Mirror and Firecracker aren’t necessary for a good ending in The Casting of Frank Stone. Nevertheless, if you have the Firecracker, you can save Jaime in Chapter 5 if you encounter Frank Stone as them, but it doesn’t affect the ending. The Mirror also doesn’t have any effect on the game’s ending, so you can ignore it too if you wish.

