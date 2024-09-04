How to save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone

You might want to save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone and achieve the perfect playthrough. The latest horror game from the creators of Dead By Daylight offers multiple endings based on your choices, allowing you to either doom your companions or save them from the horrors looming in Cedar Hills.

This guide will cover how you can save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Important choices you will need to make to save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone

Save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The Casting of Frank Stone will present you with several key moments if you want to save all the important characters in the game. While many of the events told in the game will be in a manner of quick time event (QTE) sequences and certain choices, we will only look over the essential ones that will lead to the characters surviving.

While none of the characters have any major death flags till Chapter 5, your choices in the earlier sequences are important nonetheless

Here are all the choices you need to make to save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone:

Chapter 1: The Burning Maw

Successfully complete the QTE sequence so that Officer Sam Green can be freed from the hook

Complete the sequences that allow Sam Green to grab the gun so that he can shoot Frank and save the baby

Chapter 2: In the House of Darkness

Help the Hitchiker and ask her about her job

Chapter 3: A Curiosity on Main Street

Visit the Drugstore first and buy Firecrackers

Chapter 5: The Phantom of Cedar Steel

This chapter will have the first major choice that will allow you to save a key character.

Flee: Jaime will escape from Frank but will break up with Chris

Jaime will escape from Frank but will break up with Chris Confront: Jaime will face off against Frank. Make sure that you have Firecrackers on you else Jaime will die. If you don't, simply choose to flee and live another day.

Also Read: 5-well written characters in horror games

Chapter 7: A Perilous Place

You will need to complete a set number of objectives to decide which path you will take in Chapter 9

Fighting Frank : Use the camera button prompt on the lower left corner of your screen whenever it appears. To fight Frank, hold the Shoot button to weaken him, and then press the Wind button before the gauge is depleted. He will appear a couple of times so be ready

: Use the camera button prompt on the lower left corner of your screen whenever it appears. To fight Frank, hold the button to weaken him, and then press the button before the gauge is depleted. He will appear a couple of times so be ready Repairing Generator: During the repairing minigame, you will need to press the respective buttons at perfect times. Missing once means your progress will reset.

Chapter 8: Mystery Manor

Complete the puzzle and activate the switch to save Madison

Chapter 10: In the House of Madness

Select the Hopeful option so that Chris can travel back to her own timeline

Successfully complete the QTE

Chapter 13: Murder Mill

There are a few key choices in this chapter and the next that will ultimately decide if you can save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Linda: Use the camera to save Chris from Stone's grasp. Failing will allow Frank to kill Chris

Use the camera to save Chris from Stone's grasp. Failing will allow Frank to kill Chris Sam: Use the Camera to keep Frank at bay. Failing to do so will lead to Sam's death

Use the Camera to keep Frank at bay. Failing to do so will lead to Sam's death Sam: At the very end of the Tunnel, you will need to fight off Frank. Use the Camera to weaken him.

Chapter 14: The Massacre at Gerant Manor

Sacrifice Stan by not completing the QTE. This will save Sam and Linda

Don't run into the elevator and help Madison

Don't accept Augustine's offer

Select the flee option instead of helping Sam

Complete the QTE sequence to survive Frank's attacks

With that, you will be able to save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone and get the supposed good ending for this horror game. If you have all the playable characters alive at this point, you will get the Entity Displeased achievement.

