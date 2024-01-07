Horror games have long lived and died by the stories that they have to tell. More often than not, a good game of the horror genre is determined by the quality of their characters. It is often the very characters themselves that make these games iconic. Imagine stepping into Resident Evil 4 without Leon as the protagonist, you can't because his character adds that much value to the game.

The same can be said for Lady Dimitrescu, who took the world by storm when Resident Evil VIII was released. These characters are extremely important to their respective games, and today, we will give them their flowers as we look at five well-written characters from horror games.

Here are 5 well-written characters in horror games

1) James Sunderland from Silent Hill 2

James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2. (Image via X/@Danyprosth)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be coming out soon. Fans have long been waiting for this incredible horror experience to be given a modern touch, and they will soon get their wish. We will see the iconic James Sunderland return as he once again sets out to find his deceased wife in the town of Silent Hill.

Sunderland is a morally troubling character. He is complex, and his difficulties in life make him very hard to judge. You can see his trouble with feelings of guilt and pain, as it is very apparent in his self-destructive tendencies.

Fans, to this day, cannot decide whether they should feel sorry for the man or hate him with their entire being. He is one of the best-written characters ever to feature in horror games, and his story is one to behold. Make sure to experience it for yourself when the Silent Hill 2 remake comes out later this year (2024).

2) Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 2 and 4

Leon S. Kennedy from the Resident Evil franchise. (Image via Capcom)

Fans have long debated who is the better protagonist between Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy. We say it's the latter. While Jill's contributions towards making Resident Evil a mainstream franchise among horror games are immense, Leon is just the better character. It is very hard to make a protagonist who makes you feel secure in a horror game, and that is exactly what Leon achieves.

Leon's stylish hair and amber eyes are a treat for most, but what sets him apart is his portrayal as a fearless protagonist. Resident Evil as a game has done better when experienced through the eyes of Leon S. Kennedy. He is one of the best-written characters in horror games, and you can familiarise yourself with him by picking up Resident Evil 2 or 4, which are two of the best horror games of all time.

3) Ethan Winters from Resident Evil VII

Ethan Winters is the only faceless protagonist in the Resident Evil franchise. (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil VII is one of the best first-person horror games and was a return to form for the franchise. The switch to first-person perspective and the protagonist, Ethan Winters, have a big part to play in that. The game starts with Winters delving into Louisana after receiving a text from his wife, who has been missing for the past three years.

What's special about Winters' decision to go in alone is that he is a very normal man who has no special training. He doesn't have a crazy origin story, but he challenges the odds by himself through sheer willpower, which the fans seem to love. Despite not having a face, Ethan Winters has quickly become one of the most loved and is a very well-written character in horror games today.

4) Alan Wake from the Alan Wake series

Alan Wake from the Alan Wake series. (Image via Epic Games)

Alan Wake follows the man himself as he hits a two-year writer's block after previously being a best-selling author. The first game does a good job of introducing him as a common man. He is an alcoholic who has severe anxiety issues, and his insecurities make him feel like a fraud despite being a best-selling author.

The players get to fully experience his growth as he goes from an irritable and selfish prick to someone ready to give up anything for his wife. Remedy's evolved storytelling in Alan Wake 2 makes the character even better while introducing a new protagonist. Alan Wake is relatable to most people who play the game, and his incredible story makes him an extremely well-written character in horror games.

5) Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil VIII

Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil VIII. (Image via Capcom)

Lady Dimitrescu is one of the best antagonists the Resident Evil franchise has ever created. She is loved by fans of the series and had the world in her palm when she first appeared in Resident Evil VIII. Standing tall at 9 ft 6 inches, she has a daunting presence on the screen. Some even say that the Lady is scarier than Mr.X from Resident Evil 2.

Lady Dimitrescu resides in Castle Dimitrescu while also governing the village outside. If we could use one word to describe this antagonist, it would be frightening. Fans loved her presence in REVIII and showed their appreciation by making her the poster for many memes back in 2021. Lady Dimitrescu is scary, and her origin as a noble who later becomes a lab rat to Mother Miranda only to be deemed a failure is very well done.