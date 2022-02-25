The Coalition reportedly working on multiple projects besides the next Gears of War

The Coalition (the studio affiliated with Gears of War) may be branching out and focusing on other projects. Since Gears of War 4, The Coalition has solely worked on Gears of War titles, but that might be changing, according to statements from Xbox Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg.

Greenberg appears to have let too much out of the bag in a post that has now been removed from both Twitter and Reddit. In addition to supporting Epic Games with the Unreal Engine 5 demo for The Matrix Awakens, The Coalition claims to be working on many unnamed projects (which Greenberg would not elaborate on). While it appeared to be fine for Greenberg to state this at the time, it appears that the Xbox Marketing GM may have spoken too soon.

The Coalition is working on several unannounced projects

Some informed assumptions may be made as to what these initiatives are. Given the popularity of Gears 5, especially owing to the Xbox Game Pass, the creation of Gears of War 6 or whatever the next chapter in the Gears franchise ends up being an obvious guess.

There might also be a Gears-centric spin-off in the works, considering Gears Tactics was a game that received mixed reviews when it was launched. Rumors of a 'Marcus Fenix Collection' have recently circulated, implying that it would include remastered Gears of War material, most likely the original trilogy or perhaps Gears of War 1-4.

Apart from those obvious names, there's also the chance of a new IP from the company, which has been rumored for quite some time. This is likely to be a trend for many of Xbox's first-party studios as the company strives to match (if not surpass) Sony's IP portfolio.

One thing to keep in mind is that one of those games might be a licensed title since Disney has been distributing franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and even Xbox's own MachineGames.

Whatever these unnamed projects turn out to be, the company will almost certainly deliver a high-quality product befitting Xbox's new IP-centric approach. Another certainty is that all of The Coalition's titles will be available on the Xbox Game Pass, allowing a wide range of gamers to test them out.

