The controversy involving V-Tuber Bahroo explained

Over the past couple of days, the internet has exploded with intense drama, as popular V-Tubers Bahroo and Bunny_GIF were accused of emotional duress by former friends and colleagues. To put it simply, over the past six days, a part of the V-Tuber community has been in the headlines due to multiple allegations.
With over 843K followers on the purple platform, Bahroo is one of the most prominent faces in the Twitch streaming industry. Unfortunately, the two close friends face a powerful wave of hatred and several allegations from former friends and colleagues.
Furthermore, the Twitter war between LaynaLazar and Bunny Ayu has taken another turn, with Bahroo taking a break from social media.
Dissecting the controversy involving Bahroo and Bunny_GIF
The situation started six days ago (March 17, 2022) when LaynaLazar (V-Tuber) made serious allegations against Bunny Ayu, aka Bunny_GIF. LaynaLazar shared a TwitLonger providing her full experience with Bunny_GIF in which she made a number of accusations against the latter.
Following the serious allegation against Bunny_GIF, LaynaLazar also mentioned Bahroo in that TwitLonger post. However, the controversy took a turn when Bunny_GIF tried to defend herself with multiple screenshots to launch counterclaims.
Later on, popular V-Tuber, Bahroo also tried to defend Bunny_GIF, which didn't sit too well with the majority of the gaming community.
Finally, when everyone was convinced that the entire drama involving Bahroo, Bunny_GIF and other streamers was put to bed for good, the scenario took a turn. Sam Thorne touched upon the controversy again by showcasing a set of messages he had with Bahroo on discord.
However, as expected, it didn't all stop there. Multiple other friends and colleagues have also presented allegations against Bahroo himself. After two days, the V-Tuber responded with an apology to quell the enormous wave of criticism and hate against him and Bunny_GIF.
Audiences react to the apology
Due to some of the statements Bahroo made in his now-deleted stream on March 22, 2022, about Layna, many people took the apology as rather hollow.
Here are some fans' reactions to the situation.
The controversy is not over yet
In response to all the backlash, Shimek has again issued a statement highlighting that he will address the entire situation after getting back from his social media break. Furthermore, he also claimed to reveal other things that haven't been revealed yet.
With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what the popular V-Tuber has to say upon returning from his hiatus. With everything going on right now, things will get even tougher for Shimek for a while now.