The controversy involving V-Tuber Bahroo explained

Over the past couple of days, the internet has exploded with intense drama, as popular V-Tubers Bahroo and Bunny_GIF were accused of emotional duress by former friends and colleagues. To put it simply, over the past six days, a part of the V-Tuber community has been in the headlines due to multiple allegations.

With over 843K followers on the purple platform, Bahroo is one of the most prominent faces in the Twitch streaming industry. Unfortunately, the two close friends face a powerful wave of hatred and several allegations from former friends and colleagues.

Furthermore, the Twitter war between LaynaLazar and Bunny Ayu has taken another turn, with Bahroo taking a break from social media.

Dissecting the controversy involving Bahroo and Bunny_GIF

The situation started six days ago (March 17, 2022) when LaynaLazar (V-Tuber) made serious allegations against Bunny Ayu, aka Bunny_GIF. LaynaLazar shared a TwitLonger providing her full experience with Bunny_GIF in which she made a number of accusations against the latter.

Following the serious allegation against Bunny_GIF, LaynaLazar also mentioned Bahroo in that TwitLonger post. However, the controversy took a turn when Bunny_GIF tried to defend herself with multiple screenshots to launch counterclaims.

Later on, popular V-Tuber, Bahroo also tried to defend Bunny_GIF, which didn't sit too well with the majority of the gaming community.

Finally, when everyone was convinced that the entire drama involving Bahroo, Bunny_GIF and other streamers was put to bed for good, the scenario took a turn. Sam Thorne touched upon the controversy again by showcasing a set of messages he had with Bahroo on discord.

However, as expected, it didn't all stop there. Multiple other friends and colleagues have also presented allegations against Bahroo himself. After two days, the V-Tuber responded with an apology to quell the enormous wave of criticism and hate against him and Bunny_GIF.

Audiences react to the apology

Due to some of the statements Bahroo made in his now-deleted stream on March 22, 2022, about Layna, many people took the apology as rather hollow.

Here are some fans' reactions to the situation.

parkingmeter @notpm4



You called Layna a 'professional victim'.



Dude. Bro. Bahroo. What is it then. @AdmiralBahroo You literally went live the moment bunny dropped her twitlonger that you even retweeted.You called Layna a 'professional victim'.Dude. Bro. Bahroo. What is it then. @AdmiralBahroo You literally went live the moment bunny dropped her twitlonger that you even retweeted.You called Layna a 'professional victim'.Dude. Bro. Bahroo. What is it then.

SamuelYGO @SamuelYGO_



I've been following you for 5 years now but I think this is my breaking point, I hope you genuinely improve but I personally can't trust you anymore after this @AdmiralBahroo You can't say you are taking accountability and then also running away in the same post, it doesn't work like thatI've been following you for 5 years now but I think this is my breaking point, I hope you genuinely improve but I personally can't trust you anymore after this @AdmiralBahroo You can't say you are taking accountability and then also running away in the same post, it doesn't work like thatI've been following you for 5 years now but I think this is my breaking point, I hope you genuinely improve but I personally can't trust you anymore after this

Bast_50 👑 @Bast50



Surely no1 recorded any of it @AdmiralBahroo Good move deleting the VoD of the 20min stream of today where you called @LaynaLazar a "Professional Victim"Surely no1 recorded any of it @AdmiralBahroo Good move deleting the VoD of the 20min stream of today where you called @LaynaLazar a "Professional Victim"Surely no1 recorded any of it https://t.co/svOPzBrIHv

The Seal Clubber @KristophSparda

Trying to reach out privately was never the issue either. I hope time away is good for you, but goddamn... @AdmiralBahroo Timing your stream to go live at the same time as Bunny's "Card Reveal" is just strange behavior, along with calling someone a professional victim before dipping out.Trying to reach out privately was never the issue either. I hope time away is good for you, but goddamn... @AdmiralBahroo Timing your stream to go live at the same time as Bunny's "Card Reveal" is just strange behavior, along with calling someone a professional victim before dipping out.Trying to reach out privately was never the issue either. I hope time away is good for you, but goddamn...

Teallif 🍵🍃 | VArtist @Teallif



In the same breath that you claim to be bullied off the platform; you turned around and attacked someone you deemed a 'professional victim' and deleted the VoD.



I'm glad I recorded it. Do better. @AdmiralBahroo I supported you for years. You were an inspiration to me to become a streamer.In the same breath that you claim to be bullied off the platform; you turned around and attacked someone you deemed a 'professional victim' and deleted the VoD.I'm glad I recorded it. Do better. @AdmiralBahroo I supported you for years. You were an inspiration to me to become a streamer. In the same breath that you claim to be bullied off the platform; you turned around and attacked someone you deemed a 'professional victim' and deleted the VoD.I'm glad I recorded it. Do better.

Hareta Sora 🇺🇦 @HaretaSoraXI



That alone tells me that, after seeing everyone wasn't being your echo chamber, you finally felt it was best for a break @AdmiralBahroo You ended your last stream abruptly after a noticeable amount of your subs were calling you out for 'professional victim' comment & your cease/desist letterThat alone tells me that, after seeing everyone wasn't being your echo chamber, you finally felt it was best for a break @AdmiralBahroo You ended your last stream abruptly after a noticeable amount of your subs were calling you out for 'professional victim' comment & your cease/desist letterThat alone tells me that, after seeing everyone wasn't being your echo chamber, you finally felt it was best for a break

The controversy is not over yet

In response to all the backlash, Shimek has again issued a statement highlighting that he will address the entire situation after getting back from his social media break. Furthermore, he also claimed to reveal other things that haven't been revealed yet.

Bahroo @AdmiralBahroo I have not hid that I was a terrible friend. I truely do want to improve with you all.



Ill be taking some time off. Some may never be able to see me change, I will do my best to hold myself accountable for my actions. This is all I can offer you. I have not hid that I was a terrible friend. I truely do want to improve with you all.Ill be taking some time off. Some may never be able to see me change, I will do my best to hold myself accountable for my actions. This is all I can offer you.

Bahroo @AdmiralBahroo I am not a good person.



Anything I try to type out right now will be extremely emotionally charged. I have wronged many over the years through my words.



When I return I will address every person, especially those that have not yet said anything about me.



My DMS are open. I am not a good person.Anything I try to type out right now will be extremely emotionally charged. I have wronged many over the years through my words.When I return I will address every person, especially those that have not yet said anything about me.My DMS are open.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what the popular V-Tuber has to say upon returning from his hiatus. With everything going on right now, things will get even tougher for Shimek for a while now.

Edited by Srijan Sen