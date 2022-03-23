"I felt kinda used": Former friend of VTuber Bahroo shares their experience amidst drama

Over the last few days, VTubers Bahroo and Bunny_GIF have been accused by former friends and associates of being manipulative and emotionally abusive.

Bahroo is a VTuber streamer on Twitch with 850k followers, but his follower count has dropped over the last few days. The reason for this is the many allegations pressed against him, with multiple accusers releasing statements on the streamer's past behavior.

The most recent person to come forward with their story was a Pokemon streamer by the name of Arex, who shared a long statement detailing his experiences with Bahroo over the years he's known him. He started his statement by explaining that this was to cover why he eventually broke contact with the streamer and also mentioned that Bahroo's past actions will show that this recent awful behavior isn't anything new to those who knew him.

"What I'm about to go into next is why I wanted to distance myself from him which I feel is important for context leading up to the recent awful things he did to me."

Bahroo's former friend shares his reasons for breaking their friendship

He continued his statement by detailing how the two used to be good friends, but once he started to rise to fame, Bahroo tried to jump on the wave of popularity.

"It was so weird and sudden. During the calls, it seemed like he wanted to be the center of attention and try to control the chat by doing his trigger words that induced spam of his emotes. I was finally in the spotlight for once in my career, and he wanted to redirect the attention to himself rather than be supportive. This made me feel awful, and it felt like this behavior was overlooked because he was a big streamer."

He then shared that he felt used by his friend, saying Bahroo was only streaming with him for the possible advertisement he could make towards his channel.

"I felt kinda used. It seemed like all he cared about was trying to advertise himself and his emotes in front of all the new people that were watching me, and then once people moved on, he saw no value anymore."

Later in his statement, he described how the two started to drift apart, but once some online creators started to get canceled online, Bahroo made an attempt to salvage the friendship in an attempt to stop Arex from possibly attempting to cancel him.

"2020 was the year that things started to get really awful between us. I was keeping my distance even more because he kept doing sh*tty behavior. He could tell that I was keeping distance from him so tension continued to rise. I didn't want to associate myself with him anymore. Then in June 2020, when a bunch of streamers were being canceled left and right, he started talking with me. He was being overly polite and very talkative with me, trying to start conversations about people getting canceled."

His statement continues to list many more instances where the streamer tried to fix their relationship to ensure he wouldn't be canceled, with Arex becoming more and more upset with each attempt. He finished off by saying the statement was not made with the intent to cancel Bahroo but was instead meant to make sure everyone knew the whole story between the two.

"This is me setting the record straight because he keeps getting away with this shitty behavior, and nobody calls him out. The guy is an entertaining streamer to many but the fact that he hasn't learned anything in the past years just disappoints me as someone who used to be a friend of his. I don’t want him to be canceled. I just want him to man up and change."

With such a lengthy statement about the streamers' relationship over the years, plenty more accusations are now being pressed against Bahroo. It remains to be seen if he will be able to salvage the situation in his favor.

Edited by Siddharth Satish