VTuber "Bunny_GIF" accused of being manipulative and mentally abusive by LaynaLazar

Today, the Twitch VTuber Bunny_GIF has been accused of being manipulative and mentally abusive by former friend and fellow streamer LaynaLazar, causing fans to give plenty of attention to the situation.
This started with VTuber "LaynaLazar" posting a statement on Twitter that detailed the experiences she and others had gone through while working with Bunny. Layna claimed that Bunny would lie to her friends on multiple occasions, talk badly about them behind their backs, and allegedly even shame other women online for their body's appearance.
LaynaLazar's statement about Bunny_GIF's alleged manipulation
The entire document goes through each standout situation Layna had with Bunny, giving screenshots of conversations to provide proof of her claims. She began her statement by declaring that this wasn’t an attempt to de-platform Bunny_GIF but is more of a way to relieve the stress she has carried over the years from keeping quiet about the situation.
"Before I say anything, I want to be absolutely sure it’s known that this is not a witch hunt. This is not a means to give reason to attack anyone, and please- be respectful. This is a means for me to want to finally be free, and speak on something I have held onto for many years. Take some time to listen to what I have to say, and make your own judgment going forward."
The document highlights some important moments that Layna felt uncomfortable or used, one of which was when she was invited to join group calls with Bunny, where she would allegedly belittle other women to the point of trying to get her community to "make their career suffer."
"It was around this time I started to feel uncomfortable and witness a lot of red flags. She would often get upset at other women copying her and she would retaliate. In private messages she would body shame women and make claims about them, as well as ways to take them down due to them making her upset. She was very good at rallying others around her to go up against others in the community in very quiet ways to slowly make their career suffer, to the point where they were just blotted out from the community over time all together."
Layna claims that after Bunny found out she was talking to other people about the manipulation and mental abuse she was seeing, Bunny attempted to slander her character by proclaiming that Layna attacked her.
"Some time passed and she had started to reach out to random cosplayers that I had never spoken to let alone even knew. Making claims that I had attacked her, full well knowing the evidence was clear that I didn’t. This went on for weeks. She continued to slander the company as well as myself."
Layna's statement continues to share her experiences leading up to her decision to make the issue public, providing plenty of evidence to back up her claims. She also made a video to make the documents easier to consume, in case some people online didn't want to read through the massive amount of text she wrote.
Bunny_GIf's response to LaynaLazar's accusations
In an attempt to try and control the situation, Bunny_GIF made her own statement in response to Layna’s accusations, admitting to most of the accusations made against her. She claimed that she wanted to settle the dispute privately, but since Layna posted a very public statement, she felt she needed to do the same.
"I originally wanted to talk to Layna about this privately, but since she's released her statement publicly, I'd like to respond to her document, part by part. Please do NOT send ANY hate to any of the parties mentioned in this document. This statement is meant to clear up any misinformation, and allow all of us to hopefully move forward."
She wrote at the end of her statement a summary of what she talked about in the document, saying that she knows what she's done is wrong and has been growing as a person for the last four years.
"I understand that my actions were hurtful to Layna and others, and for that I'm sorry. Life is a constant learning from your past and I am not the same abrasive person I was before. I know some of you may not believe me, but all I can do is show that I am a changed person through my actions. I hope you keep in mind that this version of me was from 4 years ago."
Plenty of fans have reacted to both the statements made by Bunny_GIF and LaynaLazar, with many heavily criticizing Bunny_GIF, while some expressed their disappointment with the VTuber.
While it seems like most of the online community are wanting to cancel Bunny_GIF for her previous actions, it seems like Layna and a few others only want to share their experiences to bring to light how the VTuber used to be and want Bunny_GIF to grow as a person.
But will the public attempt to cancel Bunny for her past actions, or will they accept her apology and accept that she has changed since these incidents? More will be revealed in the coming days.
