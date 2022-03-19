VTuber "Bunny_GIF" accused of being manipulative and mentally abusive by LaynaLazar

Today, the Twitch VTuber Bunny_GIF has been accused of being manipulative and mentally abusive by former friend and fellow streamer LaynaLazar, causing fans to give plenty of attention to the situation.

This started with VTuber "LaynaLazar" posting a statement on Twitter that detailed the experiences she and others had gone through while working with Bunny. Layna claimed that Bunny would lie to her friends on multiple occasions, talk badly about them behind their backs, and allegedly even shame other women online for their body's appearance.

LaynaLazar's statement about Bunny_GIF's alleged manipulation

The entire document goes through each standout situation Layna had with Bunny, giving screenshots of conversations to provide proof of her claims. She began her statement by declaring that this wasn’t an attempt to de-platform Bunny_GIF but is more of a way to relieve the stress she has carried over the years from keeping quiet about the situation.

"Before I say anything, I want to be absolutely sure it’s known that this is not a witch hunt. This is not a means to give reason to attack anyone, and please- be respectful. This is a means for me to want to finally be free, and speak on something I have held onto for many years. Take some time to listen to what I have to say, and make your own judgment going forward."

The document highlights some important moments that Layna felt uncomfortable or used, one of which was when she was invited to join group calls with Bunny, where she would allegedly belittle other women to the point of trying to get her community to "make their career suffer."

"It was around this time I started to feel uncomfortable and witness a lot of red flags. She would often get upset at other women copying her and she would retaliate. In private messages she would body shame women and make claims about them, as well as ways to take them down due to them making her upset. She was very good at rallying others around her to go up against others in the community in very quiet ways to slowly make their career suffer, to the point where they were just blotted out from the community over time all together."

Layna claims that after Bunny found out she was talking to other people about the manipulation and mental abuse she was seeing, Bunny attempted to slander her character by proclaiming that Layna attacked her.

"Some time passed and she had started to reach out to random cosplayers that I had never spoken to let alone even knew. Making claims that I had attacked her, full well knowing the evidence was clear that I didn’t. This went on for weeks. She continued to slander the company as well as myself."

Layna's statement continues to share her experiences leading up to her decision to make the issue public, providing plenty of evidence to back up her claims. She also made a video to make the documents easier to consume, in case some people online didn't want to read through the massive amount of text she wrote.

Bunny_GIf's response to LaynaLazar's accusations

In an attempt to try and control the situation, Bunny_GIF made her own statement in response to Layna’s accusations, admitting to most of the accusations made against her. She claimed that she wanted to settle the dispute privately, but since Layna posted a very public statement, she felt she needed to do the same.

"I originally wanted to talk to Layna about this privately, but since she's released her statement publicly, I'd like to respond to her document, part by part. Please do NOT send ANY hate to any of the parties mentioned in this document. This statement is meant to clear up any misinformation, and allow all of us to hopefully move forward."

˗ˏˋ Bunny Gif🥕 Vtuber ´ˎ˗ @Bunny_GIF



owtm.net/1 I have put together all my points to align with the earlier message from Layna. I am providing context and invite you to read if you so choose. Please be respectful of all parties involved and do not harass or antagonize anyone. I have put together all my points to align with the earlier message from Layna. I am providing context and invite you to read if you so choose. Please be respectful of all parties involved and do not harass or antagonize anyone.owtm.net/1

She wrote at the end of her statement a summary of what she talked about in the document, saying that she knows what she's done is wrong and has been growing as a person for the last four years.

"I understand that my actions were hurtful to Layna and others, and for that I'm sorry. Life is a constant learning from your past and I am not the same abrasive person I was before. I know some of you may not believe me, but all I can do is show that I am a changed person through my actions. I hope you keep in mind that this version of me was from 4 years ago."

Plenty of fans have reacted to both the statements made by Bunny_GIF and LaynaLazar, with many heavily criticizing Bunny_GIF, while some expressed their disappointment with the VTuber.

SLOTS FILLED | COMS CLOSED @twofacedharley



This isn’t enough to atone for everything and if you’re seeing this now…please unfollow me. My chest hurts seeing it. @Bunny_GIF I used to look up to you. Your streams used to give me comfort. I should be offline because I’m so heartbroken from what you’ve done.This isn’t enough to atone for everything and if you’re seeing this now…please unfollow me. My chest hurts seeing it. @Bunny_GIF I used to look up to you. Your streams used to give me comfort. I should be offline because I’m so heartbroken from what you’ve done. This isn’t enough to atone for everything and if you’re seeing this now…please unfollow me. My chest hurts seeing it.

Irene Glaeucia 🤍 Your Aneki @IreneAneki



My words carry no weight to you, but good luck Bun. I hope you genuinely understand the hurt you’ve caused one day. @Bunny_GIF There are a lot of things that are still not addressed, and this doc really only validates that you indeed did lie, try to defame, & manipulate people.My words carry no weight to you, but good luck Bun. I hope you genuinely understand the hurt you’ve caused one day. @Bunny_GIF There are a lot of things that are still not addressed, and this doc really only validates that you indeed did lie, try to defame, & manipulate people.My words carry no weight to you, but good luck Bun. I hope you genuinely understand the hurt you’ve caused one day.

モンスター @lichelets @Bunny_GIF I'm sorry Bunny, but instead of taking the L and being responsible for your actions, this reeks of desperate attempts to save face and deflect. You don't care that you did people a lot of harm and it shows with the lack of remorse. Please take a break and get some counseling. @Bunny_GIF I'm sorry Bunny, but instead of taking the L and being responsible for your actions, this reeks of desperate attempts to save face and deflect. You don't care that you did people a lot of harm and it shows with the lack of remorse. Please take a break and get some counseling.

Robert @Draco_Rincewind @LaynaLazar As a fan of both creators i dont want to jump into sides this early. Wanting to hear both sides I dont want to jump to deeply into these aligations before Bunny has a statement I can read as well. So could someone please give me a short tl/dr summary of Layna's side of things. @LaynaLazar As a fan of both creators i dont want to jump into sides this early. Wanting to hear both sides I dont want to jump to deeply into these aligations before Bunny has a statement I can read as well. So could someone please give me a short tl/dr summary of Layna's side of things.

Mari Yume @MariVtuber @LaynaLazar I originally came from the cosplay community. Im currently dealing with something similar here in the VTubing community as well. They have had all of their friends block me & have gone out of their way to ruin current friendships I have with people. I wasnt close with bunny - @LaynaLazar I originally came from the cosplay community. Im currently dealing with something similar here in the VTubing community as well. They have had all of their friends block me & have gone out of their way to ruin current friendships I have with people. I wasnt close with bunny -

Mari Yume @MariVtuber @LaynaLazar But her and Susu have raided me a few times and we used to be mutual until one day they both stopped following me. I think this happened shortly after I became a VTuber. It's weird, but a lot of people who have replied to this thread have me blocked. I dont know if - @LaynaLazar But her and Susu have raided me a few times and we used to be mutual until one day they both stopped following me. I think this happened shortly after I became a VTuber. It's weird, but a lot of people who have replied to this thread have me blocked. I dont know if -

Mari Yume @MariVtuber @LaynaLazar It's related to bunny per say, but what I will say is that even if it isn't bunny doing this, there are still toxic cosplayers who have snaked their way into the vtubing community and are doing the exact same thing as what she did to you. Its upsetting to see so many woman have - @LaynaLazar It's related to bunny per say, but what I will say is that even if it isn't bunny doing this, there are still toxic cosplayers who have snaked their way into the vtubing community and are doing the exact same thing as what she did to you. Its upsetting to see so many woman have -

Mari Yume @MariVtuber



I am sorry to hear you had to keep this suffering for so long and it's really brave of you to come forward with this @LaynaLazar suffered from people like her and more women are continue to suffer because evilness like this still seeps through the cracks and affects everyone.I am sorry to hear you had to keep this suffering for so long and it's really brave of you to come forward with this @LaynaLazar suffered from people like her and more women are continue to suffer because evilness like this still seeps through the cracks and affects everyone.I am sorry to hear you had to keep this suffering for so long and it's really brave of you to come forward with this

boze @bigbossboze @LaynaLazar this is blacklisting. like i am not even done reading the whole thing and this message is straight up attempting to blacklist someone. ppl do this in hollywood and get shamed for it. we need to call it exactly what it is @LaynaLazar this is blacklisting. like i am not even done reading the whole thing and this message is straight up attempting to blacklist someone. ppl do this in hollywood and get shamed for it. we need to call it exactly what it is https://t.co/B4ZQIndtIl

While it seems like most of the online community are wanting to cancel Bunny_GIF for her previous actions, it seems like Layna and a few others only want to share their experiences to bring to light how the VTuber used to be and want Bunny_GIF to grow as a person.

But will the public attempt to cancel Bunny for her past actions, or will they accept her apology and accept that she has changed since these incidents? More will be revealed in the coming days.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi