“To think I looked up to him”: Internet reacts to the Adam Dahlberg aka SkyDoesMinecraft abuse controversy

Today, the ex-girlfriend of YouTuber SkyDoesMinecraft made allegations of abuse against the internet star, backing up her claims with a vast amount of evidence.
Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg was one of the first pioneers of Minecraft content on YouTube, making a name for themselves in the early 2010s. Their content paved the way for the type of Minecraft content seen today, and inspired many young fans to create content of their own. The influence they held made this news all the more shocking for their fans, creating an uproar of comments directed at the accused YouTuber saying they are ashamed of supporting someone capable of such actions.
Fans show their dissapointment and disgust towards SkyDoesMinecraft following allegations of abuse
Many fans of the creator were shocked to read the 6,000 word description of ex-girlfriend Elizabeth's experience living and interacting with Adam, where she went into disturbing detail about the traumatic events that she was put through. She accuses Adam of physical abuse, mental abuse, abusing their pet, and much more.
The allegations came as a shock to many fans of SkyDoesMinecraft, with most expressing their disbelief at the situation and stating that they were disappointed in Adam and themselves for not knowing.
Many also showed their support for Elizabeth, saying she was brave enough to finally bring the allegations forward:
Other creators who know SkyDoesMinecraft have stepped forward and supported her statements, saying they can attest to their truthfulness.
With this mountain of evidence and other ex-friends of Adam coming forward to testify as well, it seems like these claims may be true. While fans were saddened by the news that their favorite childhood YouTuber was abusive to those around them, they were quick to support the victim of the accused crimes.
Elizabeth has also stated that she has been working with the police for some time on this situation, being able to get more potential evidence from Adam's phone. She says she brought this up publicly to make everyone aware of the situation and to warn potential new viewers. She also added that she didn't make this public sooner because she didn't want to make people feel bad for supporting SkyDoesMinecraft over the years.
"I was so afraid because I didn’t want to let others down or ruin their childhoods. I waited so long because I didn’t want to ruin anything for people."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
SkyDoesMinecraft has yet to respond to these allegations, and it remains to be seen if they will make a statement or quietly disappear off the internet.