Twitch streamer Susu shares her experience with VTuber Bunny_GIF following abuse accusations

Twitch streamer Susu gave her statement on the recent allegations made towards her former friend Bunny_IGF, a VTuber who also streams on the platform. This comes after a very public statement made by LaynaLazar, a VTuber who worked extensively with Bunny_GIF. The former alleged that the latter was emotionally abusive and manipulative.

Twitch streamer Susu divulges her experience with Bunny_IGF

Susu made her statement on Twitter, saying that she has been abused by Bunny for years, claiming that she's only telling her piece to encourage others to share their personal stories.

She ended her statement by saying she will be taking some time away from the internet, adding that this will be her only word on the situation.

The statement reads as follows:

"I silently endured being emotionally abused by Bunny for years. This is why I have ceased speaking to her for over a year. A lot of what happened to me is similar to the public stories shared. I'm sorry I didn't listen to those who tried to help me all those years and that my choices at the time hurt others. I'm saying something now because I hope my voice will help those who have spoken out or wish to. I'd like to keep the details of what happened to me and details about Bunny private. I believe there is a chance for her to become a better person and will respect her privacy. I wont share any more than this. Taking time off."

One of the most important takeaways from this statement is that she doesn't want this to be the end of the VTuber's career, but instead a moment that she can learn from.

Fans and friends react to Susu's statement on the Bunny_GIF allegations

Many reacted to the statement that Susu posted, with some fans expressing their support for her in the situation. Furthermore, many friends of the streamer left supportive comments saying they were proud of her.

Ⱡayna💉🩸 @LaynaLazar

Ⱡayna💉🩸 @LaynaLazar

A lot of things back then were difficult and a lot of us could see you were trapped. I witnessed a lot of horrible treatment to you and manipulation for far too long. I'm glad you got out of an abusive relationship, I'm proud of you. @Susu_jpg You have changed so much since we first met.

meowri @JennaLynnMeowri

meowri @JennaLynnMeowri

I'm beyond proud of you and here for you. @Susu_jpg I can't begin to imagine the degree of mental manipulation present if it was anything like I experienced being an online "friend."

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay @Susu_jpg i'm so sorry you went through this. i'm glad you are finally speaking up about this after a long time. you are strong, and i'm so proud of you. 💕

Hana Bunny @squishubunny @Susu_jpg I hope you feel better Susu. You're one of the sweetest girls I've ever met and you deserve a peace of mine after letting this off your chest.

ʏ ᴜ ᴢ ᴜ ᴘ ʏ ᴏ ɴ 💜 @YuzuPyonCosplay @Susu_jpg I respect you a lot for opening up about the abuse you have endured for years, this is a very difficult subject to talk about publicly. Please know we are here for you, we support you Susu! I hope you are feeling happier and more peaceful now ❤️

Spider Monarch 🕷 @CursedArachnid



Spider Monarch 🕷 @CursedArachnid

Seeing the pain she has caused you hurts me, but I'm so happy to see you grow past it. You deserve happiness, and to finally move away from all of this. You are such a wonderful person and a friend I genuinely love. Just know that this isn't your fault, and it never was. @Susu_jpg

Vixenshelby @vixenshelby

I know you’ve gone through so much heartbreak and saw how she was when I visited.

You went through so much and then put the work in to make amends with others.

Vixenshelby @vixenshelby

I'm so glad that you're able to finally touch this sensitive subject. I know you've gone through so much heartbreak and saw how she was when I visited. You went through so much and then put the work in to make amends with others. I'm thankful to see you in a happier state again @Susu_jpg

ItsOGYui 🌙🎮 ll New MV Eyes On Me~! @YuikaiChan



Considering I've seen how crazy u work, It does worries me sometimes.



ItsOGYui 🌙🎮 ll New MV Eyes On Me~! @YuikaiChan

Gosh Susu I'm really glad you are taking time off for yourself. Considering I've seen how crazy u work, It does worries me sometimes. And I want to say you are an amazing woman. I did not realize you went thru so much. And I'm proud of you for speaking up. Take it easy! @Susu_jpg

🔞 Sinnocent @ImSinnocent @Susu_jpg I'm so sorry you had to deal with her abuse for so long. We've all been on such a long journey with this, but at least we have each other to help get through it. You are a strong wonderful person, and we are here for you 🖤

tori @littleteasers @Susu_jpg we love you Susu thank you fro speaking out you have all my support

Icy 🔥 @iseenudepeople @Susu_jpg Sending so much love Susu. I wish you never had to suffer through the hurt that you did. You deserve peace. I hope that soon you'll finally be able to get it. Please take your time and don't feel obligated to share any more than you're comfortable with. We're all proud of you. 💙

Demon Bugs 🪲 @demonicBugs @Susu_jpg there's been nothing worse than watching this hurt and affect you, im so proud of you for finding your voice and i will stand by you the entire way

☆ sulana ☆ @aangsairbender know that you have your friends' and community's love and support through all of this, su. you have been through hell and back over the years and you deserve to take all the time you need to heal. ❤️ we'll be here for you for whatever you need. @Susu_jpg

With this situation still developing as more people come out with their own experiences with Bunny_GIF, it's hard to say whether or not these allegations will affect the VTuber's career.

Either way, it seems like the next few hours and perhaps even days will have more and more personal experiences shared online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul