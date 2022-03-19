Twitch streamer Susu shares her experience with VTuber Bunny_GIF following abuse accusations

Twitch streamer Susu gave her statement on the recent allegations made towards her former friend Bunny_IGF, a VTuber who also streams on the platform. This comes after a very public statement made by LaynaLazar, a VTuber who worked extensively with Bunny_GIF. The former alleged that the latter was emotionally abusive and manipulative.
Twitch streamer Susu divulges her experience with Bunny_IGF
Susu made her statement on Twitter, saying that she has been abused by Bunny for years, claiming that she's only telling her piece to encourage others to share their personal stories.
She ended her statement by saying she will be taking some time away from the internet, adding that this will be her only word on the situation.
The statement reads as follows:
"I silently endured being emotionally abused by Bunny for years. This is why I have ceased speaking to her for over a year. A lot of what happened to me is similar to the public stories shared. I'm sorry I didn't listen to those who tried to help me all those years and that my choices at the time hurt others. I'm saying something now because I hope my voice will help those who have spoken out or wish to. I'd like to keep the details of what happened to me and details about Bunny private. I believe there is a chance for her to become a better person and will respect her privacy. I wont share any more than this. Taking time off."
One of the most important takeaways from this statement is that she doesn't want this to be the end of the VTuber's career, but instead a moment that she can learn from.
Fans and friends react to Susu's statement on the Bunny_GIF allegations
Many reacted to the statement that Susu posted, with some fans expressing their support for her in the situation. Furthermore, many friends of the streamer left supportive comments saying they were proud of her.
With this situation still developing as more people come out with their own experiences with Bunny_GIF, it's hard to say whether or not these allegations will affect the VTuber's career.
Either way, it seems like the next few hours and perhaps even days will have more and more personal experiences shared online.
