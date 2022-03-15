"We're over! I don't need a man!": Sodapoppin and Veibae jokingly "break up" on Mizkif's gameshow Schooled

Chance "Sodapoppin" and VTuber Veibae have both been in a relationship since January of 2022, but it seems like the two have "broken up" during Mizkif's latest episode of Schooled, where they had a fake argument during the stream that created a hilarious moment.

During the game show, Mizkif showed how popular each contestant was with the audience, with Sodapoppin having almost 40% of the votes, while Veibae only had 6%. On top of that, every female contestant had a lower percentage than each of the male contestants, which led Soda to make a humorous remark about the favoritism being shown by the audience towards men.

"I'll be honest. These percentages are sexist."

This prompted Veibae to join in on the joke and say it was because of the hat she was wearing that read, "Please be patient, I'm a woman," was too self-aware for the audience.

"That is, right?! I'm not that stupid! It's my hat. It's because I'm self-aware! Nah, take my hat off!"

Veibae hilariously "breaks up" with Sodapoppin

Veibae then starts ranting about how she can be a successful person without anyone helping her, ending the rant by telling Soda that the two of them are done as a couple.

"That's crazy, man! Just because I'm a f*ckin self aware, sexist mother f*cker! I'll go all the way to college, I'll get a degree, I'll get a kid and I'll raise it by myself! We're over! I don't need a man!"

However, Soda laughed throughout the entire rant, causing Mizkif to chime in and joke that he should be taking this more seriously.

"Chance, she's trying to break up with you on stream, and you're just... You're not taking it seriously."

Sodapoppin then offered a simple response, which caused Mizkif and Veibae to start laughing.

"Good luck! *laughs*"

Users on both Twitter and Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with many stating that they thoroughly enjoyed the clip.

With the streamer couple creating yet another hilarious moment, fans can definitely expect more content from the two as long as their relationship continues.

