Twitch streamer Limmy 'deletes' boss mid-fight in Elden Ring, gives perfect reaction

Limmy, a Scottish comedian who streams on Twitch, discovered a major bug while playing Elden Ring on stream and gave a hilarious reaction.

Brian "Limmy" Limond has a long history in comedy, from having his own show on BBC Scotland to running several successful podcasts, the comedian has certainly made himself well known. He is currently involved in online entertainment on YouTube and Twitch, gaining a respectable following in the process.

One of the games he has been streaming on Twitch is Elden Ring, which he has played since its release in late February. During his most recent stream, Limmy fought the Flying Dragon Greyll, an optional boss that fights the player on a narrow bridge. While he was close to defeating the dragon, it flew into the air and readied an attack in which it would slam itself to the ground, dealing plenty of damage.

Limmy's boss fight gets "deleted" mid-fight

However, just before the dragon was about to slam down onto the ground, it completely vanished, and its health value dropped to zero. When this happened, the streamer gave a shocked expression and jokingly asked the dragon if it was alright. He said:

"Oh, you alright?"

After saying this, the game displayed the words 'Great Enemy Felled,' indicating that he had successfully defeated the dragon. The streamer then winked at the camera and put his finger in front of his mouth to shush his audience, jokingly indicating that this would be their little secret. The clip ends with him giving a smug look at the camera before returning to play the game, happy that he was able to have a major bug in the game work in his favor.

Many Reddit users shared their reactions to the clip, with some making jokes about the dragon suddenly vanishing, while others praised the streamer's perfect reaction.

With plenty of great clips just like this one, this streamer truly uses skills and his history in comedy to create some of the best moments available on Twitch.

Edited by Mayank Shete