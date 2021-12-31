Pokemon VTuber goes crazy over encountering a shiny Magikarp

Nothing is more exciting in a Pokemon game than catching the shiny version you have been hunting down for ages.

One VTuber showcased that excitement by absolutely losing her mind when a shiny Magikarp finally appeared in her copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl while live and recording.

The VTuber squealed, yelled, and it even sounded like she was crying with joy at one point after the golden version of everyone's favorite floppy Water-type Pokemon was encountered.

Pokemon VTuber throws her controller after encountering shiny Magikarp

First and foremost, a VTuber is a streamer or content creator who uses an avatar over their body rather than appearing on camera themselves. It is often seen in the style of an anime character.

Fubuki, a popular content creator in the VTuber scene, has been going after a shiny Magikarp for quite some time.

Oten @Oten_Drawing



It's a bit late, since she already got a couple more shiny, but here's a celebration of fubuki's golden magikarp!



#絵フブキ #hololive #ArtistOnTwitter Ok, I lied yesterday, this one's the last drawing of the year, just before I leave for new year's eve.It's a bit late, since she already got a couple more shiny, but here's a celebration of fubuki's golden magikarp! Ok, I lied yesterday, this one's the last drawing of the year, just before I leave for new year's eve.It's a bit late, since she already got a couple more shiny, but here's a celebration of fubuki's golden magikarp!#絵フブキ #hololive #ArtistOnTwitter https://t.co/IdW9VSBVNl

While fishing for it in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Fubuki let out a surprised sound when the shiny Magikarp appeared. The VTuber model sat frozen for a few seconds with her mouth agape in utter shock.

Fans can then hear more excited noises and what is probably pounding on her desk to ensure it is reality instead of a dream. Subtitles appear across the bottom of the video that state just how unreal this felt to her.

She says she has to catch it, but needs a minute because she accidentally threw her controller from her hand in the chaos. She finally grabs it, throws a Poke Ball, and waits with bated breath.

The Poke Ball sparkles and confirms that she caught the shiny Magikarp, causing her to scream with sheer emotion. After naming it, Fubuki immediately saves her game to 100% confirm the capture.

Kirby The Survivor @TheJoeKr4



@shirakamifubuki

#magikarp Yo shout out to Fubuki for finally catching a shiny magikarp. 27 DAYS! I don't think I could've done that😅! Yo shout out to Fubuki for finally catching a shiny magikarp. 27 DAYS! I don't think I could've done that😅!@shirakamifubuki #magikarp https://t.co/FiIqTc330D

It is moments like this that every Pokemon trainer looks forward to. With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl still fresh off of their release, many more heartfelt captures like this are sure to occur.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shiny hunting has become more than just a way to catch a different colored Pokemon. It is a way to bring people together, create content, garner excitement, and is truly a form of art nowadays.

Edited by R. Elahi