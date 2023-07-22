The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta PC system requirements

The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft Ivory Tower's upcoming open-world title and the spiritual sequel to 2018's The Crew 2, is scheduled to be released this year. While we are still a couple of months away from the game's launch, the developer is already letting players try out the arcade racer via the Closed Beta, which is live right now.

With the Closed Beta out in the wild and available for all current-gen platforms, including Windows PC, Ubisoft has finally revealed the PC system requirements for The Crew Motorfest. Despite being built using the same engine that powered The Crew 2, the sequel boasts significantly higher system requirements than its predecessor.

Here's everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta's PC system requirements.

Minimum and recommended PC system requirements for The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta is roughly 33-35 gigabytes in size on all platforms. While the beta playtest is just a small chunk of the full game, it does offer the entire map of O'ahu for players to explore and complete events in. This might suggest that the final release build will have a similar storage requirement.

Although the title is also scheduled to come out on previous-gen consoles, its Closed Beta is currently only available on current-gen consoles and PCs.

Despite being a cross-gen title, The Crew Motorfest boasts some really impressive visuals, on par with Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5. However, the visuals do come at the cost of higher system requirements.

Here are the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements for The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600／Intel Core i7-4790

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600／Intel Core i7-4790 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Video Memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended (1080p)

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Video Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended (1440p)

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X／Intel Core i7-9700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X／Intel Core i7-9700K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Video Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended (4K)

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 7900X／Intel Core i9-12900K

: AMD Ryzen 5 7900X／Intel Core i9-12900K Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Video Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Storage: 35 GB available space

It should be mentioned that these system requirements are subject to change before the full release of the title. Given these requirements are specific to the Closed Beta, it is possible that we might see some differences in the minimum and recommended (1080p) requirements close to the game's full launch.

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Amazon Luna.