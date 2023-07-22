The Crew Motorfest vs Forza Horizon 5: Which is the better?

The Crew Motorfest is an upcoming open-world racing game from Ubisoft Ivory Tower set to rival similar titles like Forza Horizon 5. The latter has been around since 2021, and its fans have enjoyed the ride. Now that the former is about to make its way to racing game fans, it is expected that they will be comparing both titles when The Crew Motorfest is officially released. To that end, a debate would likely ensue about which open-world racing title is better than the other.

There are several factors to consider for one to be deemed as such. Let's delve into it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Crew Motorfest on a collision course with Forza Horizon 5

Game graphics

Motorfest on a collision course with Forza. (Credits: Ubisoft and Playground Games)

The Crew Motorfest's graphics and attention to detail have greatly improved from its predecessor (The Crew 2). The vehicles are as realistic as possible, especially with better interaction with natural elements (sunlight, rain droplets, mud).

Forza Horizon 5's graphics, on the other hand, is top-notch. Its developer, Playground Games, remained faithful to maintaining realism in their popular racing game series. To that end, determining which of these two has the better graphics depends on the players.

Vehicle customization

It is expected that The Crew Motorfest will showcase a different customization feature. Those who accessed the game before its release noticed it has excellent visual customization where players can tweak their cars inside out to make eye candy.

Customizing under the hood, though, is a different story. Leveling up the car's performance depends on the parts players will be getting through races, not to mention that these parts will even have rarities.

In Forza Horizon 5, players will be getting all this stuff. Additionally, the physical upgrades will affect the car's performance, whether it be a change in front bumpers or the rear wing.

Car handling

Forza Horizon 5 takes the bag on this one. It has one of the most precise and realistic car handling mechanics among the open-world racing titles. Players can feel the weight of every turn, especially if the car is not fully set up.

As for The Crew Motorfest's car handling mechanics leaped significantly compared to The Crew 2. It may not be on par with Forza, but it's getting there.

Gameplay

The Crew Motorfest's gameplay will treat players with more than just racing cars; players can even fly a plane or ride a boat. The variety of land-based vehicles is also great since players get the chance to ride other cars besides the game's supercars, from those colossal monster trucks to fast F1 automobiles.

Both titles support multiplayer modes where players get to choose if they want to race side by side or compete against each other. Motorfest has Demolition Royales, Grand Races, and even a Custom Show where players can flex their custom cars. Horizon has its battle royale mode dubbed the Eliminator that can accommodate up to 72 players.

In conclusion

The Crew Motorfest offers a variety of ways to play the game, case in point access to planes and boats. However, considering Forza Horizon 5's amazing graphics and detail, not to mention the upgradability of the cars in the game, many would probably stick with the latter.

However, playground Games need not be complacent since Ubisoft's open-world racer is catching up.

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled for a September 14 release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.