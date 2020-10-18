The most disastrous landing spots to exist in Fortnite Chapter 2

The elusive Fortnite Battle Royale map undergoes a horde of map changes throughout each season. While not all map developments are of the same influence, they usually end up being intertwined with the Fortnite storyline in ways we may not have imagined. For instance, who could have imagined that the ‘Visitor’ would end up being the reason why Fortnite Chapter 2 map even exists?

The ‘Visitor’, who is said to be a part of an organization called ‘The Seven’, warned the island inhabitants about the upcoming doom before setting off on his limitless journey in space. These storyline developments ended up having a real effect on the virtual world of Fortnite.

New locations would emerge, interesting characters would come forth to replace the old ones, galaxies would collide and the possibilities would be endless (as they currently are).

This article, however, will focus on one aspect – locations that emerged while the Fortnite narrative progressed.

Although most Fortnite POIs were welcomed with open arms, there were a select few that most of the extended community rejected, and for good reason.

The Fortilla

Fortilla in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 (Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

‘The Fortilla’ easily takes the number 1 spot for being one of the most disliked locations in the history of Fortnite.

To kickstart the list of cons, the POI placement on the map was an unfavorable one. Located on the extreme corner of the Fortnite map, the Fortilla was not the first choice for aggressive players since there are bound to be only a couple people landing here. This was coupled with the fact that the extreme isolation on the map meant that Fortilla was almost never in the safe zone, causing players to reject the location as a landing spot most of the time.

If that wasn’t enough, the loot routes at the POI were scattered to an extent where it would take players quite some time to scourge the entire location.

The Authority

Although this was a fan-favorite when it first made its way into the island, the Authority slowly faded away from being a ‘contested’ to a ‘deserted’ spot in a span of a few seasons.

Initially known as ‘The Agency’, the location was brimming with premium loot crates and was guarded by Midas and his henchman. Upon eliminating Midas, players would receive his Mythic weapons and an access card to the Vault which promised every weapon you needed to win a game.

However, in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, the ‘Authority’ is slowing turning into an abandoned building with a less-than-average loot pool.

To top it all off, the vault that once had everything you need is now empty.

Salty Springs

Salty Springs in Fortnite Season 4 (Image Credits: u/nitrogreg)

If you’re one of those players who enjoy a good SweatFest, land over at Salty by all means because you are going to have a great time. However, If you’re among the majority who play the game for fun and try to avoid ‘sweats’ and heavily-contested locations in general, Salty is one spot you need to stay as far away as possible from.

Salty Springs only have a few chests to offer, and with the 50% chest spawn rule from Epic Games, your chances of being eliminated right off the bat are 50% less. If you are playing to win, try opting for a spot that’s contested slightly less and has more loot to offer.