The Division 2 PC, PS4 and Xbox one file size revealed; Day 1 patch details

The Division 2

The Division 2- the open world MMORPG from Ubisoft is gearing up for a big release later this month.

With the release date approaching fast, Ubisoft has revealed more information about the game regarding the file size on different platforms as well as the day 1 patch size.

Apparently, The Division 2 will have a file size of about 90-100 GB on PS4 which is an enormous amount. The only other game surpassing the 100 GB file recently was Red Dead Redemption 2. Keep in mind though the 50 GB will be the day 1 patch and the game's base size is about 48-50 GB. On the other hand, the PC and Xbox One version of the game will be relatively smaller in size, almost half the size of the PS4 version in fact.

This huge Day 1 patch is a result of numerous texture and pop-in issues that occurred in The Division 2 open beta which ran from 1 March to 4 March of this year. Speaking of The Division 2 beta, if you didn't get the time to try it out for yourself then read our preview of the same where we discussed different aspects of the game such as world, gameplay, endgame and dark zone.

The Division 2 takes place 7 months after the events of the first game and is set in the post-apocalyptic world of Washington DC. After trying it out for about 7-8 hours I came into the conclusion that the game pretty much functions similar to The Division 1 through the many features of the game has been revamped such as better loot, more side missions, more options when it comes to crafting and upgrading the base as well as three distinct Dark zone areas which offer different loots and gameplay experience.

The Division 2 is out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on 15 March 2019.

