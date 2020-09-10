'The dumbest community guidelines': YouTuber sobs uncontrollably after a second strike for an absurd reason

The community guidelines of platforms such as YouTube and Twitch have been under severe scrutiny of late. The Content Creators of both the platforms have been seen not to get together as well as one would expect. On the one hand, Twitch generally tries to distance itself from the 'streamer-related' drama.

On the other, YouTube was a platform which traditionally allowed free-speech with certain apparent limits. However, that has changed since the platform adopted its new TOS. In addition to the surprising termination levied on Leafy, various other YouTubers have been given strikes, much to the anger of their fans.

This is accompanied by certain cases where no action has been taken, including the 'Peluchin Entertainment' scandal. In this case, a 17-year-old YouTuber was accused of 'animal abuse', and had posted a video where he ended up killing a cat!

'TheQuartering' has now posted a video about another YouTuber who has been given a strike due to a seemingly pointless reason.

YouTuber sobs uncontrollably after a second strike for an absurd reason

Jeremy Habley was aghast with YouTube's latest move. He called the YouTube team incompetent, and said that this might be the stupidest reason for which he has seen someone getting a strike. The YouTube account in question is 'MxR Plays', which has more than 1.25 million subscribers on the platform.

The channel is run by two YouTubers called MxR and Potastic Panda, who are well known for posting memes and reactions to funny videos. The two have their own Twitch channels, but haven't had a problem with the same kind of content there. In July, MxR posted the following on Twitter when they received a strike for a game commercial.

Woo hoo another strike for a game commercial that people have posted a ton of times on YT without problem except for me of course 🙃. See y’all in a week! @TeamYouTube — MxR (@mmoxreview) July 3, 2020

However, a few days later, the YouTubers received another strike which they initially thought was because of a video of a crocodile and lynx fighting, which they had reacted upon. As you can see, this was the second strike, which meant that they were only one away from having their account terminated.

It later turned out that the strike had been given due to a video of a kid 'setting off fireworks'. As absurd as it sounds, that was the reason given by YouTube. As you can see in the clip below, the YouTubers are aghast, and one of them, 'Potastic Panda', whose real name is Jeannie Lee, can be seen sobbing uncontrollably.

Henry "MxR" Liang spills the details, and says that there is no way for YouTubers to know about these arbitrary rules.

Of course, 'The Quartering' felt the same way, and even talked to the YouTubers to see if he could help them. As it turned out, the 'strike' was lifted merely hours later, as the YouTubers confirmed on Twitter. They even thanked Jeremy for helping out with their situation.

While this move was overturned, YouTube has gotten into the habit of handing out largescale bans and strikes without valid reasons. This is something which makes the job extremely difficult and insecure for Content Creators on the platform. You can watch TheQuartering's entire video on the matter below.