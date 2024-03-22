The entire Vitaly vs Mo Deen drama explained

Kick streamers Vitaly and Mohammad "Mo Deen" were recently involved in a public physical altercation. The incident saw the former throw a trash can at the latter. Punches were thrown by Mo Deen's party in retaliation. This entire incident took place outside the Misfits gym, where the two were supposed to train for their upcoming bout at the Misfits & DAZN X Series 13 boxing event.

The altercation escalated to a point where Vitaly had to be escorted to a safe distance to avoid further tussles between the two. As their feud intensifies, this article goes over the drama that took place on March 21, 2024, as showcased on Vitaly's stream.

What happened between Vitaly and Mo Deen?

In Vitaly's latest stream on Kick, the creator could be seen driving to the Misfits gym, where he met Mo Deen. As the two came face to face, he grabbed Mohammad's cap, while asking how he was and if he wanted to fight right then. In response, Mo Deen started grinning and called him a "troll."

While the two exchanged shots, Mo said that he did not trust Vitaly, calling him "dodgy." He also said:

"I'm saying it's going to be a crazy night, bro. It's going to be a crazy night for you. It's going to be dangerous, bro.... Don't do nothing stupid right now, though."

The two were being interviewed about their upcoming fight and proceeded to do a face-off in front of the camera. As the two came close to each other, Vitaly took Mohammad's signature balaclava mask off, calling it a "co*dom". He said:

"Take that co*dom off! (laughs) We caught him without a co*dom. We caught him without a co*dom.... Exposed! Finally! Exposed, bro!"

As Mohammad put his cap back on, he stated:

"Listen, that's what I'm saying. He's a troll. Trolling."

In response to this, Vitaly brought up Rangesh "N3on," whom he has had beef with before as well:

"How am I trolling, bro? Why are you upset? Are you gonna cry? You're gonna cry? You want a cookie? Bro, take this sh** off. It's 2024, bro. You actually look more intimidating now than you did in this f**king sprinkly bullsh** that you're wearing. Did N3on give you a gift? This N3on's Christmas gift?"

This was followed by Vitaly attempting to spar with Mo Deen while wearing boxing pads and taking out a kayak to put in the middle of the practice ring. However, things got more heated when he threw the pads at Mohammad after the latter turned down the offer to spar. Subsequently, as Mo Deen threw a water bottle at Vitaly, the Russian prankster charged him.

Eventually, the two were separated, and Vitaly was escorted outside. However, he got back again inside the gym under the pretext of "getting his phone." Then, on his way out, he picked up a dustbin placed near the door and hurled it at Mo Deen and his party. This is when he said:

"I'll be waiting outside, don't worry (throws a trash can at Mo Deen and his crew). Motherf**ker, you think I'm going to play games, b**ch?! What are you going to do? What are you going to do? Let's go. Come on, you f**king roid-head b**ch-a*s pu**y! Who the f**k are you? This is my f**king show! This is my f**king show, b**ch!"

As Vitaly was being carried away from the gym, he was followed by a large group of individuals, many of whom were shouting at him for his antics. One individual even charged him from the side, attempting to punch him before being restrained. All the while, Vitaly used his water bottle to throw water at those pursuing him.

Eventually, while walking away from the gym, he addressed the audience and stated:

"I got what I wanted. This is my event.... I don't f**k around. Chat, f**king, I won. You never f**k with me. You f**k with me, I go harder. bro."

The two will face off against each other in the next Misfits boxing event, the MF & DZN X series, which will be held in Nashville on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The card includes a 2v1 match as well, among a total of seven fights.