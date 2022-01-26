The entire voice actor cast list for Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West already looks like it has plenty of production potential and the voice actor cast list is just one part of the quality behind the game. PlayStation's exclusive games are known for the story and value of their single-player campaigns, and the Horizon title is no different.

The voice actor behind Aloy is especially well known in the gaming community and has been a part of many different major projects. On top of Aloy, even Sylens is based around actors that many fans would recognize from other media. Overall, Horizon Forbidden West has garnered a solid list of voice actors.

The voice actor list for Horizon Forbidden West

Aside from the principal voice actors that were part of Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will feature some new names that were not present in the first game. The main cast is shaping up to be a standout bunch, even in a year full of major releases. Each of the main characters and their corresponding actors is listed below.

List of voice actors in Horizon Forbidden West:

Aloy - Ashly Burch

Sylens - Lance Reddick

Varl - John MacMillan

Erend - John Hopkins

Regalla - Angela Bassett

Kotall - Noshir Dalal

Tilda - Carrie-Anne Moss

Ashly Burch is the central role and is well known for her previous work in the industry. For just a few different examples, Burch has worked on the Last of Us: Part II, Borderlands 3, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. These are just some of her latest credits, among countless others.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Angela Bassett are two names that are new to the Horizon series. Bassett has been in Black Panther, Olympus Has Fallen, and Strange Days. As for Moss, she has played in the Matrix movies, the Netflix Daredevil show, and even Mass effect 3.

When does Horizon Forbidden West release?

The release is right around the corner. (Image via Sony)

Players don't have much longer to wait before they get their hands on the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel. The game is slated to launch in the hectic month of February, along with Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring. Officially, the game will be out on February 18, 2022.

If the game is anywhere near the first instalment in terms of quality, then rave reviews are sure to happen. With God of War Ragnarok, 2022 seems like a good year for Sony as more exclusives are released.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar