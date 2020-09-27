The Esports debate: Does your age really matter when it comes to being successful?  

In today's day and age, Esports has emerged as one of the most popular and viable professions, which has seen the rise of prominent pro players and organizations.
Moreover, since the onset of the global pandemic, Esports, and the gaming industry in general, have witnessed unprecedented growth and etched their place at the forefront of the entertainment sector.
Games such as League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, to name a few, are known to host some of the biggest esports tournaments in the world, with enormous prize pools up for grabs. The level of competition is intense as gamers across the globe take on one another to claim ultimate bragging rights, which makes for a highly enjoyable spectacle.
However, a recurrent factor that tends to pop up in an esports debate is the age factor, as some believe that the younger generation has faster reaction-based skills. In contrast, others argue in favor of maturity and experience.
Recently, Jake Lucky of Esports Talk posted a tweet about this very factor, which soon led to a whole new debate online:
The Esports debate: Is age a deterrent?
At the moment, Esports is witnessing a blooming purple patch, which has truly cemented its position as a force to reckon with.
At a time when almost all sporting activities were stalled, esports continued to be a mainstay in the sphere of entertainment.
Considering the behemoth esports is today, take a look at its growth and future projections:
Jake Lucky's recent tweet opened up a Pandora's box related to his statement.
One particular user seemed to raise a pertinent point related to the timeline of a person's life:
Some others based the relevance of age on motivation and drive, rather than reaction time:
Several others cited the example of Clayster, who is one of the most successful COD players and continues to defy age to eke out major victories:
Jake Lucky's tweet was also seconded by other pros who shared their thoughts on the matter:
The key takeaways from this debate revolve around the fact that maturity, irrespective of age, seems to be the one defining trait which can counter any such drawbacks of age.
A combination of maturity, skill, and experience can thus prove to be a potent combination in defying the onset of age and ensuring a sense of relative longevity.
