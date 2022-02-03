The Falconeer creator talks about amazing support from Xbox as the title prepares to leave Game Pass

The Falconeer has become yet another indie game whose deal with Xbox has bore fruit if the developers themselves are believed.

Xbox has been dealing with several indie games to bring them on the Xbox Game Pass in recent years. For making their games available on the popular service, developers get different kinds of support required to make their game grow big.

Several games and indie developers have given positive reviews about the system, with The Falconeer's being the latest one. A great feature about the deals is that each of them is tailor-made, keeping in mind the particular need of a developer and the nature of the game. As has been the case with The Falconeer, being available on the Xbox Game Pass has dramatically helped it grow.

The Falconeer developer says how Xbox Game Pass brought new players

A player base for an indie game is always a challenge irrespective of the quality it might carry. AAA games have the advantage of marketing, IP and big budgets that ensures a healthy player base. Most of these items are not available for smaller indie studios, and sometimes, good games can close down due to lack of popularity.

But BAFTA-nominated artist Tomas Sala, who created The Falconeer, says how the Xbox Game Pass brought new players to try the game. Tomas put the tweet from his official Twitter handle with the game, soon leaving the Xbox Game Pass. The main reason will be licensing terms, as The Falconeer's timed exclusive deal will be getting over quite soon.

Tomas Sala



Thank you! February 15 #thefalconeer leaves #gamepass and I just wanted to say it's been a fantastic ride! I am amazed by all the people who tried my game as it's evolved over the last year. An amazing opportunity from @Xbox , whose support has been so fundamental to the game.Thank you! February 15 #thefalconeer leaves #gamepass and I just wanted to say it's been a fantastic ride! I am amazed by all the people who tried my game as it's evolved over the last year. An amazing opportunity from @Xbox, whose support has been so fundamental to the game.Thank you! https://t.co/rX992JXdru

Tomas thanked all the new players who have poured their love for his game over the last year. He also thanked the way Xbox helped him to grow his game. According to Tomas, all the game's support was fundamental in both its developments and improvements.

Is The Falconeer worth playing on the Xbox Game Pass?

The Falconeer will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console on February 15. But it's one of the most exciting titles out there. The Falconeer was released in 2020 and is essentially a flying and dogfighting game. But instead of fighter planes, players control a giant warbird.

The Falconeer



As the clouds settle over your flight course, and visibility gets low, that bond will be tested just as much as in the heat of battle.



🦅 The bond between a Falconeer and their warbird is forged in rigorous training.As the clouds settle over your flight course, and visibility gets low, that bond will be tested just as much as in the heat of battle.🦅 https://t.co/ESQWItw3Lf

The objective is to participate in the battles and beat the opponents in aerial battles. There are options for the players to do the story campaign and explore the big open world. There is scope for the players to upgrade their warbirds and play as different pilots in different warbirds.

Overall, The Falconeer is a great game worth quite a bit, even at the total price. The game is worth playing for players who are yet to play while it's still available on the Xbox Game Pass. Be it the overall concept or the texture-less world. There are a lot of unique elements.

