The Finals Discord quest: How to complete and all rewards

There is a brand-new The Finals Discord quest. The latest quest has been added with the debut of the Season 8 update for the title. The brand-new seasonal update has brought forth a plethora of changes to the game. Starting from the addition of new cosmetics, a replay feature, new weapons, and much more.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the new Discord quest for The Finals. Read below to know more. How to complete The Finals Discord questThe new Discord quest for The Finals is quite straightforward. It will literally take merely 15 minutes to complete, and we definitely urge you to do so.Here's a step-by-step guide to complete The Finals Discord quest:Launch Discord on your computer.Proceed to log in. If you do not have an account, sign up.Once done, proceed to hop into a voice channel either alone, or with your friend.You can quit the application, but ensure that it is running in the background.Next, open The Finals on your computer.Head into any of the playlists, and play the game for a total of 15 minutes while you have Discord open in the background.Upon following these steps, you will have automatically completed the Discord quest for the game. It must be noted that the game must detect activity on your Discord in order to track your progress. Using a voice channel to talk to your friend, or streaming the game, is a great way to ensure that nothing goes wrong while you're attempting to complete this quest.Read more: What is Clubs in The Finals and how does it work?DurationThe Finals Discord quest has gone live for all regions on September 10, 2025, and will remain live till September 17, 2025. In case you've not redeemed your skin yet, we urge you to quickly complete the quest and earn yourself a free cosmetic.Finals Discord questIf you complete the Discord quest for The Finals Season 8, you can get your hands on the Skill Issue 2.0 outfit. This quest is a great way to unlock a brand-new cosmetic with minimal effort. Also read: The Finals &quot;TFLA0002&quot; error: Possible fixes, reasons, and moreThat's everything that you need to know about the Finals Discord quest. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.