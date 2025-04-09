The Finals patch notes (Update 6.1.0): World Tour updates, balance changes, and more

A new wave of The Finals patch notes has been released, and the update brings forth massive tweaks to the game's balancing system. The grind for the World Tour continues as players give their blood, sweat, and tears to reach the topmost ranks in the game.
Certain weapons have been modified with the latest update, and the changes to the power levels will dictate a shift in the game's gun meta.
Below, you will find a detailed brief on The Finals patch notes. Read below to know more.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything included with The Finals patch notes (Update 6.1.0)
World Tour Continues - Risk & Reward
But that’s not all. This week also marks the next World Tour stop: Risk & Reward. In this twist, eliminations no longer have fixed payouts; instead, your cash earned depends on your weapon of choice. Play it safe with an AKM or M11 and earn just $200 per elimination, or go big with a Spear or M26 and rake in a cool $1000. It’s a high-risk, high-reward showdown, which is perfect for testing your nerve and shaking up your strategy with the latest The Finals patch notes.
Featured Arenas:
- Las Vegas Stadium
- Skyway Stadium
- Kyoto
- Fortune Stadium
Read more: All new modes in The Finals Season 6
Balance Changes
Weapons
ARN-220
- Increased damage from 15 to 17 with The Finals patch notes
Dev Note: The ARN has not performed as well as we initially expected since its release so this change is a small nudge to make it more effective. We’re not 100% sure this solves its effectiveness, but it should help while we dig further into the performance data and figure out how else we might want to improve it
Dev Note: We’d also like to note that we’ve seen some mixed initial feedback on both the CB-01 and M134 Minigun, with feedback varying a lot from player to player. Right now, the performance data we have suggests both weapons are performing somewhat ‘in the middle of the pack’, and because of this we’re not going to rush out any changes to these weapons in 6.1. Instead, we’ll give them a little more time to settle into the meta and will then check again on how they’re performing once players have had more time to adapt to them.
Check out: All new weapons in The Finals Season 6
Content and Bug Fixes with The Finals patch notes
Characters & Customization
- Fixed an issue when current outfits created prior to Season 6 could get duplicated when the game was updated to Version 6.0.
- Fixed an issue where certain combinations of cosmetics could render them invisible
- Fixed an issue where the deletion of a created outfit could lead to unexpected results
- Fixed an issue where billboards showing off contestants would not have the correct outfit if it was changed in the lobby prior to the round starting
- Fixed the requirement for the Amethyst 'Cash Earned' player card badge as it was being handed out incorrectly.
Controller
- Fixed an issue where you could not navigate away from the “feedback sent” screen with a controller with The Finals patch notes
Game Play
- Fixed an issue where contestants were not able to shoot after respawning
Dev Note: We believe that we have found and fixed one of the more common “can’t shoot bugs”. We are still hard at work fixing any remaining cases as we might not have caught them all just yet.
- Fixed an issue where sights attached to a weapon would get a faulty texture if combined with certain skins
- Fixed an issue where weapons could get offset in aim down sight, obscuring the screen
Maps
Practice Range
- Updated practice range trophy with S5 leaderboards
Private Matches
- Cleaned up Game Mode Information screen to only show relevant information
- Cleaned up Lobby Creation screen to only show relevant fields
Rendering
- Fixed motion blur artifacts for some Intel and AMD GPUs
Social
- Fixed support for anonymous and streamer mode in World Tour and Ranked Tournaments
UI
- Fixed background images looking stretched in some screens
Weapons
M134 Minigun
- Fixed the missing aim assist when using a controller.
For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.