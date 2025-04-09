The Finals patch notes (Update 6.1.0): World Tour updates, balance changes, and more

A new wave of The Finals patch notes has been released, and the update brings forth massive tweaks to the game's balancing system. The grind for the World Tour continues as players give their blood, sweat, and tears to reach the topmost ranks in the game.

Certain weapons have been modified with the latest update, and the changes to the power levels will dictate a shift in the game's gun meta.

Below, you will find a detailed brief on The Finals patch notes. Read below to know more.

Everything included with The Finals patch notes (Update 6.1.0)

World Tour Continues - Risk & Reward

But that’s not all. This week also marks the next World Tour stop: Risk & Reward. In this twist, eliminations no longer have fixed payouts; instead, your cash earned depends on your weapon of choice. Play it safe with an AKM or M11 and earn just $200 per elimination, or go big with a Spear or M26 and rake in a cool $1000. It’s a high-risk, high-reward showdown, which is perfect for testing your nerve and shaking up your strategy with the latest The Finals patch notes.

Featured Arenas:

Las Vegas Stadium

Skyway Stadium

Kyoto

Fortune Stadium

Balance Changes

Weapons

ARN-220

Increased damage from 15 to 17 with The Finals patch notes

Dev Note: The ARN has not performed as well as we initially expected since its release so this change is a small nudge to make it more effective. We’re not 100% sure this solves its effectiveness, but it should help while we dig further into the performance data and figure out how else we might want to improve it

Dev Note: We’d also like to note that we’ve seen some mixed initial feedback on both the CB-01 and M134 Minigun, with feedback varying a lot from player to player. Right now, the performance data we have suggests both weapons are performing somewhat ‘in the middle of the pack’, and because of this we’re not going to rush out any changes to these weapons in 6.1. Instead, we’ll give them a little more time to settle into the meta and will then check again on how they’re performing once players have had more time to adapt to them.

Content and Bug Fixes with The Finals patch notes

Characters & Customization

Fixed an issue when current outfits created prior to Season 6 could get duplicated when the game was updated to Version 6.0.

Fixed an issue where certain combinations of cosmetics could render them invisible

Fixed an issue where the deletion of a created outfit could lead to unexpected results

Fixed an issue where billboards showing off contestants would not have the correct outfit if it was changed in the lobby prior to the round starting

Fixed the requirement for the Amethyst 'Cash Earned' player card badge as it was being handed out incorrectly.

Controller

Fixed an issue where you could not navigate away from the “feedback sent” screen with a controller with The Finals patch notes

Game Play

Fixed an issue where contestants were not able to shoot after respawning

Dev Note: We believe that we have found and fixed one of the more common “can’t shoot bugs”. We are still hard at work fixing any remaining cases as we might not have caught them all just yet.

Fixed an issue where sights attached to a weapon would get a faulty texture if combined with certain skins

Fixed an issue where weapons could get offset in aim down sight, obscuring the screen

Maps

Practice Range

Updated practice range trophy with S5 leaderboards

Private Matches

Cleaned up Game Mode Information screen to only show relevant information

Cleaned up Lobby Creation screen to only show relevant fields

Rendering

Fixed motion blur artifacts for some Intel and AMD GPUs

Social

Fixed support for anonymous and streamer mode in World Tour and Ranked Tournaments

UI

Fixed background images looking stretched in some screens

Weapons

M134 Minigun

Fixed the missing aim assist when using a controller.

